Real Betis: Andrés Guardado would be ruled out for the game against Atlético de Madrid

Betis’ Mexican midfielder Andrew Saved has stated this Tuesday that the Atlético de Madrid, rival of the Betic team next Sunday at Villamarín, is “the leader of the competition with all its deserves” and that it is “beyond the moment it is going through”.

Guarded thus referred in the media of the Betic club to the next appointment against the colchoneros, in which, as he said, they will try to “counteract what they have” and, taking advantage of the fact that they play at home, “get a good result from that game” , in which he will not play in all probability due to a muscle injury with which he has returned from his concentration with Mexico.

Also read: Bayern Munich vs PSG: Possible line-ups for the UEFA Champions League match

“Knowing how the coach and the medical service are, they will see it a little premature. And more then remaining eight very important games. Obviously, we are not going to take risks that are not necessary, but, if the situation arises, we will try to be ready for Sunday ”, said the captain of the Mexican Tri and one of the Betis team.

Andrés Guarded explained that from the first game he played with Mexico he felt an overload in the adductor that made him not play the second so as not to risk.

Also read: Javier “Chicharito” Hernández becomes a Legend of Mexican Soccer

“Unfortunately, the overload continued when we got here, so the same. I hope it’s only this week and that’s it. Let’s see if at the end I can start training with the group and be available for the coach, “he said.

He also referred to the position of Betis in LaLiga, fifth classified with 46 points and assured that it is the place where they want to “finish, which is the most important thing.”

“We have fought all season, with our ups and downs, to be where we want to be, and we are going to defend it to the death until the end. Hopefully we will be able to maintain the line of this second round, “he said.