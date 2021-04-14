Real Betis: Andrés Guardado overcomes his injury and trains with the Betis group

The Mexican midfielder Andrew Saved has returned to group work at Betis del Chile Manuel Pellegrini, who started on Wednesday to prepare for his match on Sunday against the Valencia in the Benito Villamarin.

Those of Pellegrini have exercised in the sports city after a day of rest after the tie harvested last Sunday against the Atlético de Madrid (1-1) at home and in this session it has been possible to see Andrés Guardado exercising normally after being sick in Elche after returning with an overload in the adductor in concentration with the Mexican team, which made him not play the second of the Tri games.

The one that Pellegrini still cannot count on is forward Borja Iglesias, who has done specific work with a coach in the minutes open to the media.

The Galician forward, with eight goals in the last nine games, seven of them in the league, could not be against the colchoneros after suffering a quadriceps injury in the same play in which he scored the Betic goal at Martínez Valero against Elche (1-1), and will rush his chances to return to the call for next Sunday.

