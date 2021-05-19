Real Betis: Andrés Guardado gives details about his retirement from football

Andrés Guarded is the Mexican footballer who has been in the longest Old continent, the midfielder of Real Betis He said he still has the strength to continue playing and fight for a place in the 2021 World Cup in Qatar, although he assured that his retirement is close.

“It is clear that I am more pa’állá than pa’acá. In the last years my career, it is not a secret that my age says, but it is true that I have that very clear objective of playing one more World Cup, I have never hidden it, it is my objective to be there, “he said.

“After my legs, my level and the coach count on me, it’s something else, but that I’m going to fight to be there I don’t doubt it.

Andrés arrived in Spain in July 2007 signed by Deportivo La Coruña. After five seasons, he went to Valencia in the 2013-2014 season. After a step cut by Bayern Leverkusen in 2014 he was transferred to PSV Eindhoven from the Dutch league.

In 2017, a decade after arriving in Europe, the signing with Real Betis, the club where he has spent the last four seasons, was announced.

“I am in a great team, in a squad that at the institution level has shown that it is among the best that Betis has had, with all due respect. At a statistical level we can be one of the best it has ever had ”, he commented.

