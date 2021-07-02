Real Barbie, Daniella Chávez shows off in a pink session | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful Chilean model Daniella Chávez is still walking around New York and he has presented us with a few images of the best places where he has taken photos, videos and where he has had the best time.

This time we will approach a place that was perfectly designed for a photoshoot one that is upholstered pink colour many flowers, ornaments and of course the great beauty of the influenza which was placed on a bench with the style of a swing.

The place looks impressive just like the beautiful model the one we love so much, who strives to share all of her adventure with us taking her well-charged cell phone everywhere to be able to record and take photos at any time she wants.

Most of the entertainment is being shared by your stories and we will be rescuing the best ones so that you can enjoy them at any time and on any occasion, as we know that they disappear every 24 hours.

The beautiful Chilean was also having a very delicious breakfast some hotcakes Red velvet, as well as some cupcakes and of course I cannot miss the toast to celebrate that she is alive and healthy as well as being accompanied by her family who loves her very much.

Daniella looks quite happy walking around and in fact she had the opportunity to go back for a ride in the helicopter that she did not like the ride very much and wanted to repeat, she also went shopping with her daughter and visited the best stores to get the most popular products. suited him.

Daniella’s fans are also very happy and felt as if they had gone with her to New York to enjoy the Big Apple, the beautiful buildings and of course the videos where she shows us her hotel room and what she can see from there.