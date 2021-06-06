Real baby in sight! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter was born

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle welcomed their first daughter, who was born in Santa Barbara, California.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been married for three years; their royal wedding was an event that caught the attention of the whole world, in which the Dukes of Sussex shared their joy at being married.

The couple immediately became involved in their work and continually met at events where they were always seen as loving and protective, even when showing affection. they were not so well seen within the real protocol.

Day after day, Meghan and Harry put their efforts into building a solid relationship based on trust, until they made the decision to start a family and within a few months of getting married, they announced that they were expecting their first child.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born a few days before the couple celebrated their first year of marriage and without a doubt, his arrival was a watershed that made them question the lifestyle they wanted to lead, so they decided to depart from the British crown.

Against all odds, Meghan and Harry gave up their royal titles and moved to California, where they bought a $ 14.7 million mansion in which they enjoy total privacy and independence to continue with their lives and educate their children.

Instead of resorting to an official statement from Buckingham Palace, Meghan and Harry announced that they were expecting their second baby in February. with a photograph taken by Misan Harriman, a close friend of the couple, recognized as the first male photographer of color to make a cover for the British edition of Vogue magazine.

Just a few hours ago, it was announced that the baby was born last Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in a hospital in Santa Barbara, California, and her parents decided to name her Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The royal family’s Instagram account dedicated a few words to the little girl and her parents, in which they mention the joy caused by the birth of Queen Elizabeth’s eleventh great-granddaughter.

The choice of the little girl’s name has left everyone speechless, as it is a show of appreciation for the queen, whose affectionate nickname is “Lilibet”, as well as for the beloved Princess Diana, who has never ceased to be present in Harry’s life.