Real Avilés and San Martín tie one at Román Suárez Puerta

04/04/2021 at 4:52 PM CEST

The Real Aviles and the San Martin drew one in their first match of the Second Phase of the Third Division, held this Sunday in the Roman Suarez Puerta. With this score obtained at the end of the match, the teams were in third and fifth position respectively.

The first half of the match began facing the Avilesino team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal of Natalio in the 15th minute, thus ending the first half with a 1-0 score.

In the second half he scored a goal San Martin, who put the tables thanks to the goal of Dorian shortly before the end, specifically in ’92. Finally, the confrontation came to an end with a 1-1 in the light.

The referee showed three yellow cards to the Real Aviles (Guille Vazquez, Alagy Oliveira and Pereira), while the visiting team did not see any.

With this tie, both the Real Aviles As the San Martin they were left with one more point each in this Second Phase of the Third Division.

During the next round, the second of the Second Phase of Third Division, the Real Aviles will play his match against him L’Entregu at home. For his part, San Martin will play in his fief his match against him UC Ceares.

Data sheetReal Aviles:Davo, Felix Sanz, Prendes, Pereira, Alagy Oliveira, Joao, Guille Vázquez, El Anabi, Vitolo, Natalio and CedrickSan Martin:Alex González, Landry, Blaise, Abu, Mati, Alonso, Bamba, Antonio Marquez, Ebea Metehe, Monasterio and DorianStadium:Roman Suarez PuertaGoals:Natalio (1-0, min. 15) and Dorian (1-1, min. 92)