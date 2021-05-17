Real Ávila beat Atlético Tordesillas 3-1 and takes all three points

05/16/2021 at 11:26 PM CEST

The Real Avila beat 3-1 at Athletic Tordesillas this Sunday on the last day of the Second Phase of the Third Division, ending their time in the competition with a victory. The Real Avila He arrived at the game with strengthened spirits after achieving a 0-1 victory against Atl. Bembibre. On the part of the visiting team, the Athletic Tordesillas came from beating 1-0 at home at Arandina in the last match played. With this result, the Avila team is third, while the Athletic Tordesillas It is fifth after the end of the game.

The first part of the meeting started in a positive way for him Real Avila, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal of Domin in the 22nd minute, ending the first half with a 1-0 score.

In the second half, luck came for the Avila team, which increased its scoring count with respect to its rival thanks to the success in front of goal by Aitor Asensio in the minute 56. However, the Tordesillano team reduced distances putting the 2-1 through a goal of Luismi in the 66th minute. The home side increased their advantage with a goal by Calderon on the verge of the end, in 89, concluding the confrontation with a result of 3-1 in the light.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Real Avila gave entrance to Manuel Sanchez, Manu Moreira, Molina Y Calderon for Enbija Shehu, Castrejon, Diego Ortiz Y Aitor Asensio, Meanwhile he Athletic Tordesillas gave entrance to Dani Ten, Ayllon, Abraham R. Y Camilo for town, Prada, Rafa Y Hector.

The referee gave a yellow card to Aitor Asensio by the local team already Sanz by the Tordesillano team.

At the moment, the Real Avila he gets 45 points and the Athletic Tordesillas with 35 points.

Data sheetReal Avila:Guzman, Carlos Pascual, Llorian, Rubén Ramiro, Domin, Diego Ortiz (Molina, min.87), Sergio Ramos, Castrejon (Manu Moreira, min.73), Aitor Asensio (Calderón, min.87), Corozo and Enbija Shehu ( Manuel Sánchez, min.61)Atlético Tordesillas:Farolo, Luismi, Palomeque, Héctor (Camilo, min.81), Villa (Dani Diez, min.60), Prada (Ayllon, min.60), Blanco, Sanz, Diego Iglesias, Rafa (Abraham R., min.73 ) and TorresStadium:Municipal Stadium Adolfo SuárezGoals:Domin (1-0, min. 22), Aitor Asensio (2-0, min. 56), Luismi (2-1, min. 66) and Calderón (3-1, min. 89)