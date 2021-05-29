Real Aranjuez CF welcomes Complutense Alcalá to its fiefdom

05/29/2021 at 12:16 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 11:30 the match of the ninth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the victory at Aranjuez and to Complutense on The delight.

The Real Aranjuez He reaches the ninth day with the illusion of recovering points after having lost his last match against him RSD Alcala by a score of 3-1. Since the competition began, the hosts have won two of the eight games played so far, with a streak of 27 goals in favor and 48 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Complutense Alcala could not cope with the Móstoles CF in their last game (0-2), so that a win against the Real Aranjuez It would help you improve your track record in competition. Before this match, the Complutense Alcala they had won in one of the six games played in the Second Phase of the Third Division this season, with 25 goals in favor and 32 against.

As a local, the Real Aranjuez has won twice and has been defeated twice in four games played so far, numbers that can be encouraging for him Complutense Alcala, since they show a certain weakness of the premises in the matches that are played in The delight. At the exits, the Complutense Alcala has a balance of two defeats and a draw in three games that he has played so far, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the game that will measure him with the Real Aranjuez.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by 14 points in favor of the Complutense Alcala. The locals, before this game, are in tenth place with 21 points in the standings. For his part, Complutense Alcala he has 35 points and ranks fourth in the tournament.