Real Aranjuez CF snatches the three points from Santa Ana (0-4)

06/06/2021 at 11:44 PM CEST

The Aranjuez rounded off a magnificent performance against Saint Ana, which he thrashed 0-4 during the match played in the Municipal of Santa Ana this Sunday. The Saint Ana wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the Móstoles CF by a score of 2-0. Regarding the visiting team, the Real Aranjuez lost by a result of 0-1 in the previous match against the Complutense Alcala and accumulated three consecutive defeats in the competition. After the result obtained, the Madrid team is eleventh, while the Aranjuez he is ninth after the end of the game.

The first half of the match started in a positive way for him Real Aranjuez, who fired the starting gun at the Municipal of Santa Ana with a goal from Aitor lora in minute 39, concluding the first half with the result of 0-1.

The second part of the game began in an excellent way for the riverside team, which put more land in between with a goal of Chanque in minute 55. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the visiting team in minute 63 by means of a goal from Curly. He noted again the Real Aranjuez, who distanced himself by putting the 0-4 thanks to a new goal from Aitor lora, thus completing a double just before the final whistle, specifically in 90, thus ending the confrontation with a final score of 0-4.

With this result, the Saint Ana is left with 13 points and the Aranjuez achieves 24 points after winning the match.

On the following day the team of Lewis Sauras will face off against The Alamo, Meanwhile he Real Aranjuez de Jesús López will be measured against him Villanueva del Pardillo.

Data sheetSaint Ana:Medina, Fer Bajo, Guirado, Martín, Mata, Duffort, Nando, Guerra, Lee, Blanco and VilladaReal Aranjuez CF:Portillo, Mejia, Crespo, Miguel Ángel, Jimenez, Chanque (Tembleque, min.59), Jesús Sánchez, Mora (Ayub Lazrag, min.59), Olivar, Cuchillo and Aitor LoraStadium:Municipal of Santa AnaGoals:Aitor Lora (0-1, min. 39), Chanque (0-2, min. 55), Crespo (0-3, min. 63) and Aitor Lora (0-4, min. 90)