Real and unedited, Lizzo shows herself as she is in her networks

Talking about self-love, and a fervent defender of natural beauty, the singer Lizzo surprised her more than 10 million followers on Instagram with a Photography where she poses without any type of editing and without retouching, in order to make a call to eradicate the beauty standards imposed by society, in the social media.

And we know well that technology has made life much easier for us, however, on the other hand it has also had a negative impact on some of us and especially, this last year of social isolation due to the global health contingency, the digital distortion has become quite a topic to break down.

Younger and younger social media users are constantly comparing themselves with the people who follow in Instagram and they seek to achieve at all costs the unrealistic standards of beauty imposed since ancient times by society.

Aware of this, the successful singer He has shared a monumental photograph of himself, where he showed his body completely uncovered and openly, with the aim of raising the self-esteem of all his followers.

The aforementioned snapshot, in addition to trying to raise awareness about the physique of women, also served to announce their collaboration with the world-renowned Dove brand in a campaign aimed at “helping reverse the negative effects of social media.”

The artist, who will celebrate her 33rd birthday next week, told her loyal fans that she is celebrating the season of Taurus, her zodiac sign, the perfect moment to show herself as she is, as she wrote at the bottom. of the postcard.

“Normally I would fix my belly and soften my skin, but darling, I wanted to show you how I am naturally,” the singer wrote, managing to make a total impression with the confidence that this woman represents by deciding to publish her image like this.

In the same way, he shared that the Dove brand is starting the “#DoveSelfEsteemProject” to help reverse the negative effects of social networks, he also explained that he is partnering with them to change the conversation about beauty standards, affirming it in a solemn sentence : “Let’s face it, all of you.”

The “Selfie Talk” campaign, promoted by the Self-Esteem Project of the renowned skin care products company, is part of the brand’s mission to change ideas of beauty by facing the problems that affect the next generation , such as the blatant use of digital distortion on platforms like Instagram and Twitter.

“I love how this generation is so creative in the way they express themselves. It is really inspiring to see how people take their identity and their beauty in their own hands, “he also mentioned in the statement shared on Tuesday.

“However, people are struggling more than ever with their self-image and self-confidence. This is amplified by the increasing pressure to show a digitally distorted version of ourselves, reinforcing the idea that our beauty in real life is not good enough or worthy of a ‘Like’ ”.

Finally, the singer-songwriter invited her followers to join “The Dove Self-Esteem Project” and to speak with some young person in their lives, to raise awareness among the new generations on the subject of self-love.

Dove even released a short film titled “Reverse Selfie” for the aforementioned campaign, highlighting the extent to which retouching apps can distort reality and how young girls are changing their appearance on social media.