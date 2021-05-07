Ready to travel to space? This is what returning to Earth feels like

The possibility of anyone (with enough money) traveling into space feels closer and closer.

With the arrival of more companies with permits to leave Earth, such as SpaceX, Virgin Galatic and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, perhaps in the future we will travel to the Moon as we do by plane.

But can we bear to leave Earth at high speed? Arrive in a capsule thrown into the sea? The astronauts tell us how they feel.

How does it feel to return to Earth?

“At one point I was saying to myself ‘breathe, inhale’, because I felt very heavy“, He assured Victor Glover, one of four astronauts on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon crew.

Said coming back was feeling like a cartoon “When they face the g-force (acceleration) and their faces rotate downwards.”

Also, the acceleration was concentrated in his chest, so it was difficult for him to breathe.

However, he expected the worst, something much more difficult. “When it finally happened, it was a little less than I imagined,” he said during a press conference organized by NASA.

Meanwhile, Soichi Noguchi described returning to the blue planet as a great feeling. “The impact was really minimal and right after landing we felt the waves,” he said.

“Amerizar was interesting, because none of us knew what to expect,” said the American. Shannon walker. “From my point of view, it was a little smoother than coming ashore.”

“Will the rest of us be able to endure a trip to space and return to Earth?” They were asked.

“I think they can handle it as well as we can,” replied the American. Mike hopkins.

Commercial flights, off this planet

The group of four astronauts landed on May 2, in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Panama City, Florida. The capsule was successfully recovered by the SpaceX company.

After returning to shore, the astronauts immediately flew back to Houston, where they were greeted by family and colleagues.

The successful launch of the agency’s SpaceX Crew-1 in November 2020 It was the first flight of a NASA-certified commercial human spacecraft system in history.

Crew-1 is the first of six manned missions that NASA and SpaceX will fly as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program.

The Blue Origin Ticket Auction

For its part, Blue Origin, began this Wednesday, May 5, an open and online auction for tickets for suborbital tourist trips in its spaceship New Shepard.

On July 20, New Shepard is expected to fly its first crew of astronauts into space.

“We offer a seat on this first flight to the winning bidder in an online auction,” the page reads.

Until May 19, anyone can offer the amount they want and it will not be visible to other participants, after this date the offers received and the June 12 will be the live auction.

The winning bid amount will be donated to Blue Origin’s foundation, Club for the Future, “to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM and help invent the future of life in space,” the company explained.

Reuters news agency reported in 2018 that Blue Origin planned to charge passengers at least $ 200,000 per ride, based on an assessment of billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc rivals’ plans and other considerations. (With information from AFP and Reuters)