Susana Renteria continues to quarantine in Acapulco, delighting fans with posts on Instagram that show her in top shape, wearing bikinis and other sexy outfits.

Now the star of the comedy show “Simon says” She showed off by the pool, about to tan, wearing a small animal print bikini, with which she showed off her curves to the fullest.

Susana has also taken advantage of these days to read, and in one of her publications she recommended a book to her followers, with the following message: “The book is called” Stay healthy and young “… it touches many topics, I already told you a little, but It is mainly based on selective low-fat and high-fiber diet, physical exercise and what you should and should not do and consume to avoid aging … “.

