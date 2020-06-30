The release of the Ryzen 4000 processors was planned, except for disaster, by the end of this year. AMD itself confirmed on several occasions that date as an arrival frame of its new high-performance CPUs for general consumption, and today, thanks to a new leak, we know that everything is going from strength to strength.

The information comes exclusively from Igor’s Lab, a very reliable medium that ensures that Ryzen 4000 processors have already come to B0 stepping. As our more advanced readers will know, this means that these processors have reached a level where they are fully functional, and therefore ready to enter the mass production phase.

AMD does not need to make further corrections at the silicon level, and is ready to give TSMC the order to start “cooking” its new Ryzen 4000 processors. That’s good news, of that there is no doubt, but how long will that mass manufacturing process take to complete? It is a very interesting question, and a very important one, that we can answer quite reliably.

We assume that AMD already has an agreement with TSMC to produce these processors, which means that it is not necessary to waste time with negotiations, reservations, and so on. Well, in this scenario, the average manufacturing time required for the silicon wafers is around between 3 and 4 months. If we make numbers we will realize that everything fits, since it would lead us to a launch between October and November of this year.

What can we expect from Ryzen 4000 processors?

We have talked long and hard about them. Zen was a revolution, Zen + was a refinement, Zen 2 has been a revolution, and I think Zen 3 will be another refinement, although much more marked. Except for surprise, this new architecture will maintain the 7nm process, and also the same number of cores that we have seen in the current generation, but it will have improved efficiency, higher clock frequencies and a higher CPI.

I remind you that they will keep the AM4 socket and that they will be compatible with B450 and higher motherboards, although to activate that compatibility it will be necessary to update the motherboard BIOS, as it happened with previous generations. Here is a summary with the most important keys of the Ryzen 4000 processors. Not all of them are confirmed, so keep in mind that they may change in whole or in part.

Compatibility with socket AM4 and with motherboards B450 and higher. Important changes at the cache and instruction level to increase performance. Up to 20% more CPI. If this is confirmed, AMD will outrun Intel. Higher clock frequencies: between 100 MHz and 300 MHz. Improvements in efficiency level for lower consumption. Up to 16 cores and 32 threads. We do not expect increase in cores until Zen 4. Manufactured in TSMC 7nm process. It was rumored that they would come in 5nm +, but we can almost assume that this rumor will not be fulfilled.

If you have doubts about the different ones that exist between the processors Zen, Zen + and Zen 3 (Ryzen 1000, 2000 and 3000) I invite you to review this guide that we recently published.