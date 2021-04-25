Ready to eat, Alexa Dellanos boasts delicacies on the beach | INSTAGRAM

The gorgeous american model Alexa Dellanos has shown that not only by being daughter of Myrka Castellanos is popular but thanks to his excellent photographs, which he captures in a Photo shoots first quality.

On this occasion the beautiful young woman attended the beach and she brought with her some delicacies which she boasted at the same time as her charms so that her fans could enjoy while she was ready to eat also appreciating every moment of her life and how not to do it in her favorite place in the world: the seashore.

For her it is very important that she enjoy her photo and that if you liked it, share it with your friends because she is looking to grow her social media in order to continue living on what she likes most about modeling and of course she now has a new project that you will surely love, full of entertainment and products that she will have.

That’s right, the Beautiful young She is starting her own business and plans to generate a good income and apart from being able to help people to have comfortable and above all cute quality clothes so that they can look phenomenal like her and thus be able to pamper their partners or something like that.

Alexa Dellanos has not revealed much information regarding her new project, the only thing we know is that it is named Lexidoll And that it already has its own on official Instagram, where it will be uploading content very soon so it is advisable to also take a look.

The beautiful young woman took the moment to tell her fans to ask her everything they wanted to know about her, so they started with the questions and she answered each one of them kindly.

Among the questions that stood out was one in which she wanted to know what is the favorite color of swimsuits for her and she confessed that it is pink.

Other users asked him why he no longer upload videos to his YouTube channel and that they miss us a lot because there he shared a little more of his personal life with us practically taking us by the hand to his photo shoots and some adventures he had, such as one times he went to the beach to exercise.

Finally, I would also like to give some advice saying that the best thing you can have in your life is positivism, since positive thinking will attract positive things, it is all about energy and she knows it very well, she has been practicing it a lot and what if it has worked so it would not be a bad thing to try the truth.

If you want to continue learning about the best of Alexa Dellenos, her new brand, your new photos, Videos and all that attractive and beautiful content that she has prepared, you should be aware of Show News, where we will rescue everything for you, we will keep you informed up to date.