Mumuzinho scheduled a new live show for June 7, at 6 pm, to celebrate health. In April, the pagodeiro tested positive for covid-19 and was hospitalized for four days. Respecting the World Health Organization (WHO), the transmission will take place in an open space and respecting all the rules of social distance. “It is with great joy that I reschedule my live. I went through difficult times in this pandemic, but I am cured and ready to bring joy to everyone at home. I count on the affection of all of you,” he said.

Cured, Mumuzinho remembers coronavirus

One of the first artists to create new ways to entertain the public during the quarantine, Mumuzinho revealed that he was admitted to the hospital with 50% of the lungs compromised. At the time, the disease progressed to pneumonia. “I have no idea where I got it from. I am obeying the quarantine and just go out to the essentials. It could have been on those trips to the pharmacy and bakery. The disease developed into pneumonia and I was admitted to the hospital with 50% of the lung compromised. I prayed a lot and asked so that God could help me because my responsibility is very big: my family, team, fans and career depend on my health “, said the columnist Leo Dias.

Pagodeiro reveals worse phase of the disease

Mumuzinho also said that the worst part of the recovery period was loneliness. “The day of my discharge was a happy one, knowing that I could leave, I stayed in the hospital for a week. It was absurdly bad for me to be there all day without anyone to talk to. At the same time, the hospital professionals were essential, we used to talk “, said the musician, who is still hoping for a medicine to treat the disease:” I am doing my best to make people aware of staying at home. Since I don’t know where I got to, even staying at home, going where we need to out of necessity we can take it. Therefore, the importance of washing your hands and staying at home.

Simone and Simaria present second live show

Before Mumuzinho’s live, the public will be able to enjoy the second online performance of Simone and Simaria, which is scheduled for May 23, starting at 5:30 pm, on the duo’s official YouTube channel. The first transmission of the “classmates” was a success: it had more than 1.5 million simultaneous accesses, 167 tons of food, 4 thousand alcohol gel, approximately 100 thousand masks and 15 tons of cement. “My loves, we are looking forward to another meeting with you. Our first live exceeded all of our expectations, it was incredible. We managed to reach our goal of bringing joy to you and collecting lots of food to help people in need. We hope you at this meeting. “, vibrated the sisters.

(By Patrícia Dias)

See too:

