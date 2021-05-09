Ready to be a mom! Natti Natasha shares beautiful photos | Instagram

There is no doubt that singer Dominican Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina are more than ready and of course excited for the arrival of their beautiful baby and recently the diva shared a collaboration where she really looks beautiful.

As you can see, there is very little left for one of the most anticipated babies of this year 2021 to reach the world and it is the son that the singer Natti Natasha will have with the music producer Raphy Pina.

It is worth mentioning that these days, the Dominican singer is living the 37th week of her pregnancy and the couple seems to be impatient to become parents.

It may interest you: Finally! Natti Natasha reveals her baby’s name

The beautiful couple has recorded the development of the happy wait and, yesterday the singer shared with her millions of followers one of her latest collaborations, this time with the Pandora brand.

In this promotion the interpreter of “Sin Pijama” model a sparkly pink dress that perfectly showed her big pregnant belly and of course how happy she is at this stage of her life.

My mother is my inspiration and my role model in this new stage where I have the opportunity to be a mother for the first time. “, Natti wrote in the publication.

It should be noted that Natti Natasha is about to celebrate her first Mother’s Day, since, although her baby is not yet born, she celebrates her motherhood from the moment she found out that she was pregnant.

It is for this reason that, proudly, has shared photos, videos and news about her pregnancy, showing that her daughter with her fiancé, Raphy Pina, is very loved.

And despite the fact that she is far from her followers, Natasha has kept them fully updated from her social networks, since she decided that she would let her fans be part of the beautiful family that she is forming.

It may interest you: Luis Miguel lives an immense loneliness, says Luis de Llano

The truth is that carrying the physical weight that a baby causes inside a woman’s womb can undoubtedly be a tough task for the body, however, Natti has remained quite active and has even been practicing during her pregnancy, verifying that , at least during the first months, it has not been an impediment to play sports.

It is worth mentioning that when Natti Natasha announced that she was pregnant, she did so with some words expressed from the heart.

The HUGE blessing that God has given me to be a mother with a man I love! ”Said the Dominican singer.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Another proof that women are warriors and when God says YES there is nothing that gets in the way, “she said after confirming her pregnancy.

And it is that for years they told her that it would not be possible due to health problems, however, she managed it at the right time with her fiancé, Raphy Pina.

On the other hand, during the last weeks of her pregnancy, the beautiful singer decided to immortalize her pregnancy with a cast made of plaster and bandages that will allow her to remember how her body looked forever.

It may interest you: Is love reborn? Luis Miguel and Mariah Carey on an alleged call

And just a few days to become a mother for the first time, of a girl, Natti Natasha will present a virtual special in tribute to Mother’s Day.

The concert will take place at the Temple House in Miami this Sunday, May 9, at 5 PM, and will be broadcast through the artist’s official channel on the famous Facebook social network.