UNAM prepares respirator for people with COVID-19 that will be economical, portable and can be easily manufactured in the country

Since the health contingency began, scientists from the UNAM started working on the design of a respirator for people with COVID-19 that was economic, portable and that it could be manufactured In a simple way in the country.

Experts from the Laboratory of Space Instrumentation (LINX), of the Institute of Nuclear Sciences, developed the equipment and have tested it according to the specifications that instruments of this type must meet to provide care to patients. University development is awaiting technical review by the Federal Commission for Protection against Health Risks (COFEPRIS) for use in patients.

The UNAM portable fan. Photo of General Directorate of Social Communication, DGCS-UNAM.

Gustavo Medina Tancoresponsible for LINX, indicated that in three different stages the ventilator was first subjected to laboratory tests, to later verify its operation when connected to an artificial lung, at the National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition “Salvador Zubirán” (INCMNSZ) and at the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases (INER).

In the last phase it was tested at the facilities of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Husbandry of the UNAM with living beings, proving that it can keep alive a person of up to 80 kilograms.

The UNAM portable fan. Photo of General Directorate of Social Communication, DGCS-UNAM.

Once these tests have been passed, the National University submitted to the COFEPRIS the necessary documentation for this health authority to make the corresponding evaluation and be in a position to grant authorization for use in patients with COVID-19.

The university indicated that the project has the support of various companies that have provided components for the fan development phase, and that they have already begun to search for the components that they will donate for the production of at least 100 instruments.

“The project includes everything, from end to end: from the conception of the fan, the design, the prototypes, the validation, and even how to set up a production plant and how to distribute. Each fan would be accompanied by spare parts and it is also planned to support the training of human resources, “explained Medina Tanco.

Meanwhile, the Liaison and Technology Transfer Coordination of UNAM has advanced in a collaboration agreement with a biomedical company in Jalisco, specialized in the manufacture and repair of equipment, parts and accessories for medical material.

The alliance is initially of an altruistic nature to assemble the first equipment, which will be donated to the Health sector. This company is already certified by COFEPRIS, which will speed up the manufacturing process of the fan developed by the ICN group.

In this way, it becomes evident that the link between science, technology and the productive, public and private sectors can generate great benefits to society, particularly in times of emergency such as the one our country is currently experiencing.

The companies that have supported this work are: Steren Electrónica S.A. de C.V., Biomédica de Reference S.A. de C.V., Truper S.A. de C.V., Gimbel Mexicana S.A. de C.V., Litoprocess S.A. de C.V., Publicidad Virtual S.A. de C.V y Engie México S.A. de C.V.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital