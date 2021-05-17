Ready, Set, Go! The New York City Marathon returns in November



The race will be done at 60 percent of its capacity, which will be 33,000 runners.

Photo: Mike Stobe / Getty Images

The great community of runners in the Big Apple has many reasons to celebrate, the New York City Marathon will return next November, after the race was suspended last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was announced this Monday on Monday. Governor Andrew Cuomo.

And although the return of the marathon is expected to be celebrated in a big way, as it is the 50th edition of the race, the competition will be held with limitations, with a number of competitors that will only be 33,000 instead of 55,000 that have participated in the most recent editions.

“The marathon is back! This is one of the great events in New York that attracts people from all over the world, “exclaimed Cuomo, adding that the difference” is that will be done at 60 percent capacity, which will be 33,000 runners, with specific health and safety guidelines ”.

The Governor indicated that registration for the marathon will be on June 8, and it will take place on Sunday, November 7.

“And although between now and November there is a lot of time and the number of participants can be adjusted, until now only 33,000 runners will be accepted”, insisted Cuomo