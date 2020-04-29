Netflix readies “Becoming”, the new documentary by Michelle Obama | Instagram

The series of Netflix inspired by the former first lady Michelle Obama, “Becoming“It will be launched next Monday by the platform, the company itself reported.

The story they point out “gives a portrait of the intimate life of the former first lady, Michelle Obama She continues to tour 34 cities with her popular memoir “Becoming” between 2018 and 2019.

Crowded like a concert

The promotional tour of Obama, organized by the concert promoter Live nation, it was more like that of a rock band, with a series of dates in large stadiums and sold out tickets.

Through a statement, itself Obama He noted that the tour experience “fueled the idea that what we have in common is profound and real and cannot be affected.”

The premiere date was forecast for May 6, Obama shared a deep reflection on these days of confinement.

I treasure memories and that sense of connection now more than ever as we face this pandemic together, as we care for our loved ones, care for our communities, and try to keep up with work and classes while dealing with huge losses, confusion and uncertainty.

It is worth mentioning that so far, “Becoming“It has already sold more than 11 million copies and translated into more than 20 languages.

МІШЕЛЬ ПИШЕ ПРО ЖІНКУ … ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Жінку, яка не знає, як правильно вчинити. ⠀ Жінку, котра вчиться, активно мислить, розвивається. ⠀ Жінку, на дорозі якої випало чимало перешкод і з якими вона намагається боротися. ⠀ Все це є в кожній з нас. ⠀ Читаючи книгу, я уявляла собі, як я спілкуюся з близькою подругою, котра оур, да ⠀ Її історія надихає, життєвою силою Мішель можна захоплюватися. ⠀ ⠀ #stayhome #becoming #micheleobama #bookstagram #book #booklovers #tea #photooftheday #spring #like # like4like #inspiration #ukrainiangirl A shared post by ιℓσηα ƒιℓ (@anoli_love) on Apr 15, 2020 at 6:54 p.m. PDT

The former first lady’s popularity has made her a possible key piece for the 2020 presidential campaign.

Likewise Joe Biden, the presumed Democratic nominee, shares this same vision, he would choose her as a campaign ally “without thinking”, before adding that he does not believe that she wants to be part of a political campaign again.

Likewise, Nadia Hallgren, a veteran documentary cinematographer who debuts as a director with “Becoming“Stayed close to Obama on the tour of her book and noted “It moves quickly and I had to learn to move with it.”

Furthermore, the exclusive agreement that exists with Netflix to produce various films, it has already been fruitful as it transpires, “Becoming“represents the most recent premiere of Higher Ground Productions, a production company created by Barack and Michelle Obama.

The former first lady has also shared that the moment is difficult for the premiere of a movie about community, and the fact that social distancing is something totally alien to it.

I am a person who embraces ”, he said.

I’m excited to let you know that on May 6, @Netflix will release BECOMING, a documentary film directed by Nadia Hallgren that looks at my life and the experiences I had while touring following the release of my memoir. Those months I spent traveling — meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe — drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can’t be messed with. In groups large and small, young and old, unique and united, we came together and shared stories, filling those spaces with our joys, worries, and dreams. We processed the past and imagined a better future. In talking about the idea of ​​‘becoming,’ many of us dared to say our hopes out loud. I treasure the memories and that sense of connection now more than ever, as we struggle together to weather this pandemic, as we care for our loved ones, and cope with loss, confusion, and uncertainty. It’s hard these days to feel grounded or hopeful, but I hope that like me, you’ll find joy and a bit of respite in what Nadia has made. Because she’s a rare talent, someone whose intelligence and compassion for others comes through in every frame she shoots. Most importantly, she understands the meaning of community, the power of community, and her work is magically able to depict it. As many of you know, I’m a hugger. My whole life, I’ve seen it as the most natural and equalizing gesture one human can make toward another — the easiest way of saying, “I’m here for you.” And this is one of the toughest parts of our new reality: Things that once felt simple — going to see a friend, sitting with someone who is hurting, embracing someone new — are now not simple at all. But I’m here for you. And I know you are here for one another. Even as we can no longer safely gather we need to stay open and able to put ourselves in other people’s shoes. Empathy is our lifeline here. Let’s use it to redirect our attention toward what matters most, and find ways to better remake the world in the image of our hopes. Even in hard times, our stories help cement our values ​​and strengthen our connections. Sharing them shows us the way forward. I love and miss you all. #IAmBecoming A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Apr 27, 2020 at 10:00 PDT

In these days of isolation they are also an opportunity where Michelle read children’s books for children stranded at home in an online series titled “Mondays with Michelle Obama”

I am here for you, ”he said in a statement. “And I know that you are here for each other.

The only thing that can save us these days is the “empathy“Obama’s renowned wife pointed out.” It will help us get to the other side, so we must use it to give a new direction of our attention to what is most important and focus our priorities, “he said.

