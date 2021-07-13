Ready for the last big offensive

07/13/2021 at 7:59 PM CEST

The Envalira tunnel was collapsed by the accredited cars of the Tour. But nobody arrived late to Pas de la Casa, to the appointment with a cold and rainy stage, as Tadej Pogacar likes. The weather is not normal. It was not normal for cyclists on coaches, before leaving, to look at the images that arrived with them on their mobiles. a Tourmalet, which is climbed the day after tomorrow, painted white. It had snowed. Seeing is believing.

And it was also not usual that on the long descent neutralized by Puymorens the runners were dressed in winter and had to stop to remove their excess clothing before Christian Prudhomme, the director of the Tour, lowered the flag that opened the way to a battle between the favorites that only emerged minimally on the small climb that was five kilometers from the Saint Gaudens finish line.

Fear, so clear; fear of the cold, panic of a fall in the Portet d’Aspet, the most difficult port of those that were programmed; the descent where the bike used to be for Italian Sonny Colbrelli, a sprinter who is not bad at the mountain, a bicycle that he carried with the colors of Italy, and not because he was the cycling champion of his country, but in honor of the ‘azzurra’, winner of the Eurocup in the world of football. Everyone remembered that three years ago, on the same descent, Philippe Gilbert plunged into the void and survived because it was not his cursed day. And everyone passed by the monument that remembers that on July 8, 1995, Fabio Casartelli, who had been Olympic champion in Barcelona 1992, killed himself when he fell and opened his head when no one was wearing a protective helmet.

The escape was only trying to capture Patrick Konrad, the Austrian champion determined to continue the fashion of this Tour which indicates that all stages, except those marked for a sprint, have to be won by a solo cyclist.

Behind, caution, calm and even a certain peace, with all the Emirates team riders, without anyone daring to cough Pogacar. Because it always only happens the same after a day of rest and before the stages destined, regardless of what happened previously, to be the most decisive of the race, reserved for the third week to keep the excitement almost at the gates of Paris. A few train more than necessary on the Sabbath so as not to lose their form and leave prepared for the next stage to catch or provoke the escape. The rest remain in the rear, pending the bad weather that is announced today on the route to the Portet, where Nairo Quintana won, in 2018, the first time he climbed so high the mountain that rises over the town of Saint Lary .

Konrad wins at Saint Gaudens with the neighbors in jackets and even a coat. He is one more in the Bora team, who does not look like others at the podium where not everyone fits, and who only cares about winning stages once his great figure, who leaves them next year, Peter Sagan, left the race with injured knee.

The weather that is advertised in the Portet is frightening with its 16 kilometers of ascent to the brutal average of 8.7%. And everyone also knows that the race can be complicated on the ascent to Val Louron, a mountain that will always have fond memories, because it was there that 30 years ago Miguel Induráin dressed in yellow for the first time, the day he crossed the Pyrenean finish line. in second position behind Claudio Chiappucci. It all began there, an unforgettable time began there.