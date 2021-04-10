ready for the big show

Because of the pandemic, 2020 was pale for Brian Brown (17-0-1, 12 KO), who couldn’t do what he likes the most: get in the ring. But his luck changed in 2021. In February he beat Brazilian Patrick Teixeira (31-2. 22 KO) to claim the WBO super welterweight belt. and a few days ago he married Carolina Cotugno. However, it seems that the year brings more surprises …

El Boxi traveled earlier than planned to the United States, where he already began his camp in Los Angeles (he trains at the Knockouts Boxing Facility, very close to the local airport), and he did it unexpectedly since he is very close to signing his next fight.

As announced by A la Vera del Ring, the first defense will not be easy for Buenos Aires, but it will be about the unification of the four belts of the category against the WBA, WBC and IBF champion, Jermell Charlo (34-1, 18 KO). The American defeated Dominican Jeison Rosario (20-2-1, 14 KO) by knockout in the 8th round in September last year.

Brian Castaño is ready for another great fight.

After beating Teixeira, Castaño had asked to appear more often, he knows that he is in his prime (he is 31 years old) and that he not only needs to stay active, but also to make an economic difference in his position as a world belt holder. . The fight would take place on the first or second weekend of July, possibly in Texas, where Charlo hails from.

Another evening that was on Team Castaño’s radar, led by manager Sebastián Contursi, was against Australian Tim Tszyu (18-0, 14 KO). The ocean team said they had $ 10 million ready to host the night in their country, but the offer was never made effectively.

The one that Castaño has is the only title Charlo is missing.

