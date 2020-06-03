Mexico City,- The wait for the start of the 2020 season of the highest category of motorsport is reduced to just a few weeks, for next July 3 the checkered flag flies.

The Mexican Sergio Pérez will return to the track at the Red Bull Ring with the Austrian Grand Prix, an event that will end the pause forced by the Covid-19, which prevented the start of the campaign in Australia, originally scheduled for the past March, 15th.

Almost four months later, ‘Checo’ Pérez will finally have the opportunity to shoot the RP20 and thus start his tenth year as a Formula 1 driver.

“It will be a little strange, maybe even difficult to understand at first because of all the changes, but we will have to adapt to everything. It will be different than the world is, it will be hard, but on the other hand it is important to be back. For the fans, knowing that F1 is in their country and not being able to attend the track will also be difficult and for us, running without them will be sad. But it is what we have for now and it is certainly much better than continuing without running, “said the Mexican pilot.

Double dates in Austria and Great Britain

In total there were 8 dates announced by the category to start the season, highlighting two doubles in Austria and Great Britain.

The second race in Austria was named the Styria Grand Prix, while the second race at Silverstone will remain the F1 70th Anniversary GP.

All events will be behind closed doors and F1 will unveil the second part of the calendar in the coming weeks.

Formula 1 Calendar

Austrian Grand Prix July 3-5

Styria Grand Prix (in Austria) July 10-12

Hungarian Grand Prix July 17-19

British Grand Prix July 31- August 2

70th Anniversary Grand Prix August 7-9

Spanish Grand Prix August 14-16

Belgian Grand Prix August 28-30

Italian Grand Prix September 4-6

‘Czech’ debuts on console

Checo ”Pérez will be active this weekend in the Virtual Grand Prix of Azerbaijan, which will be his debut in these tests that F1 established during the mandatory strike due to the pandemic.

With information and photo courtesy Sergio Pérez

HLG

