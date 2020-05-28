Just two months after taking the unprecedented move to postpone the Olympics, the organizing committee’s managing director, Toshiro Muto, was approached about progress for next year’s event in Tokyo.

“If you ask, we are just in the first corner of the 400m race, I can’t answer that question,” Muto said during an online press conference. “But I can tell you that I don’t think we are behind in the preparations. I don’t think we’re behind in any way. “

However, given the few details Muto was able to offer, the preparations seem to be barely at the starting point.

Muto, who was deputy director of the Bank of Japan, has been cautious in giving information since the coronavirus pandemic caused the postponement of the Tokyo Games and has revealed little about the progress. He has warned that important news should not be expected until planning reaches its “second phase” in the fall.

This includes information on who covers the expenses for the postponement of the event, which in Japan are estimated at between 2,000 and 6,000 million dollars, details on the way in which they intend to keep fans, staff and athletes protected against COVID-19, and data on the agreements reached to guarantee the use of the same 43 venues and the same competition calendar.

“At this time we do not have details or specific information that we can discuss,” he reiterated. “We all agree that apart from the responses to heat, we will have measurements for the coronavirus.”

In the past week, the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, and IOC member John Coates, who oversees preparations for Tokyo, have speculated more openly on how the Games could be conducted.

In interviews, Bach has suggested a possible quarantine for athletes, has mentioned the possibility of limited fan access and has not ruled out that some events take place behind closed doors.

At the News Corp Australia digital forum held last week, an event that was covered by The Australian newspaper, Coates was very direct.

“We face serious problems because we will have athletes from 206 different nations,” said Coates.

And he offered figures: 11,000 Olympic athletes, 5,000 coaches and technical personnel, 20,000 representatives of the media and 60,000 volunteers.

“There are many people,” said Coates, despite not counting the 4,400 athletes and staff from the Paralympic Games.