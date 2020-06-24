Registration on most platforms implies acceptance of their terms of use and privacy

On April 1, Scott Elchison premiered a podcast. “We have found the most boring and bland texts out there to help you fall asleep at night,” he announced in the first episode of Ts & Zzz. Since then, this marketing and technology expert has recorded himself every week reading the terms and conditions of use of digital platforms with the aim of lulling his listeners to sleep. “No one reads them. People accept countless such deals in their daily lives and perhaps those who listen to the podcast can learn something. In fact, it seems that it is being a success among lawyers, to sleep and as a form of education, ”he says.

He himself admits that until Ts & Zzz started, he had never sat down to review the contents of these agreements, which are, along with privacy policies, the magna Carta that determines the rights and duties of users and platforms. And few of us can throw the first stone: although accepting these conditions is a requirement to access the use of services such as those provided by Google, Netflix, Zoom or Glovo, the reality is that most users exchange that quiet reading for a click rushed: “Accept and continue.”

Let’s say that we are users of Whatsapp, Amazon, Facebook, Google, Instagram, Paypal, Spotify and Netflix. Taking as reference the average rate of silent reading of 200 words per minute, we would need more than 8 hours of reading to catch up on the 100,434 words that make up its terms of use and privacy policies. They are more than 78,334 from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, and surely more dense than the first installment of the magic saga. “Reading all the legal and privacy conditions would take too long,” says expert privacy attorney Paloma Llaneza.

Furthermore, the length of the texts is not the only barrier that makes it difficult to read and understand these agreements: the presentation format and the terminology used also make the difference. “They are not only long, they are complicated to read and they handle concepts that are typical of the legal world and are not explained”, explains Llaneza.

However, these agreements, so little visited in contrast to the use received by the preceding platforms, have been improving their digestion process in recent years. At least, in regards to the most popular and consolidated. “If you go to the courtyard of the least known, social networks that are starting and others. You still find that traditional concept of hard legal text, with quite a few pages, small letters, super long clauses, legal language… In general, you still find yourself a bum, ”says Jorge Morell, an expert in technological law.

Google privacy policy extension

The usual platforms are already following other courses. Although the texts are not necessarily shorter than a few years ago, other presentation formats emerge, with shorter paragraphs written in a more natural language, previous summaries, explanatory images and even short videos. “Google, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Snapchat … All of these have been making some effort in this regard for the past four years,” adds Morell.

Another frequent resource is the restructuring of information: on the one hand, blocks are introduced that make it easy for a hypothetical committed but hasty user to limit himself to reading what interests him most. On the other hand, extensible formats emerge, in which a summarized version is presented in the first instance and offers the possibility of going deeper with drop-down sections or links to more information.

Uninformed consent

But the sugary pill still doesn’t go down any better. On the one hand, because the habit of ignoring it is already rooted in our digital culture: “We have been educated in a perception of privacy where it is affected only if we are physically observed or if we feel observed but that fades when that eye that disappears it observes us ”. And the platforms know it. “The legal and privacy conditions are not read because there is an urgent need to access the service or product. Taking advantage of the impulse that is also conditioned by the design means that they are accepted without reading ”, adds the expert. On the other hand, because not even the user most concerned about the rules that govern their relationship with the platform has the easy task of knowing them in their entirety. And the solution of extensible formats is part of the problem.

“What many of the greats do is reference their Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) section within their legal conditions. And there are tons and tons of mini-conditions. It is a huge maze, “Morell explains. Whether based on FAQs, links to more information or community rules, trying to make a conscientious reading of everything related to the rules of use of the platform and its privacy policies is, in many cases, throwing itself headlong. to the burrow through which Alice fell to reach Wonderland. “There is a lot of legal status that is actually included in the frequently asked questions and all of that is also part of what you accept,” Morell concludes.

Does that mean that whoever goes to the heroic extreme of reading everything legible can rest easy? Yes … Until the next update arrives. Typically, when substantial changes are made, notification is sent to registered users, with a summary of what’s new and an invitation to dig deeper. But not all modifications are announced. According to the expert’s estimates, more than half are done without warning. “It doesn’t even hint that the update date has changed.”

Keys for people in a hurry

If you prefer to spend your time reading the adventures of the adolescent magician but you don’t want to give up having the basic notions of your pacts with digital entities, you can go to the key points. “I would worry about looking, both in use and in privacy, who is behind this website,” Morell begins. Knowing the recipient of the data, it is important to know which ones it is collecting and what uses it uses, in accordance with the provisions of the privacy policy. In addition, the platform may share this information with third parties. In these cases, it is a good idea to check with whom and for what. Finally, in the social networks section, it is highly recommended to determine what the platform does with the content that you are generating as a user: photos, videos, texts …

Will we find a better way to do this procedure? For Llaneza, the most immediate future lies in presenting these agreements visually. Such is the purpose of Consent Commons, the icon system in which it is working to simplify privacy policies. “Telefónica and Renfe, among other companies, have adopted it and we are in talks with the videogame industry to use it in their applications,” added the expert. In addition, it advocates more flexible and adaptable solutions to the changing needs of each user. “The solution involves tools that allow citizens to make decisions and execute them in real time, to be able to temporarily or partially withdraw consent to services, limiting the purposes and managing permits, without ceasing to receive the service completely; even deleting the data from the supplier’s database with a single click ”.

As for the titanic task of knowing the fine print in all its convoluted immensity and keeping up to date with changes, Morell is committed to technology. “Humanly it is impossible. But in the last few years there have been automated readers, “he points out. Although the results of these systems, he says, are still “a bit”, the expert puts all his hopes in these systems of natural language processing trained to read, summarize and simplify the agreements. “For me it is the solution. Legally you have to inform yourself of a number of things. In addition, the law increasingly requires reporting more things. ” His recipe for breaking the vicious circle is to put machines into the equation.

As the changes come and sink in, Elchison sums up what he has learned from his soporific recent readings in one tip: “Always ask yourself how a company does business before accepting its terms. It is a simple question that will help you better understand if you are the consumer of the product or a product for sale ”.

