Reading on paper is better for reading comprehension than doing it on screen

Reading on paper reinforces student learning, in contrast to the digital alternatives that were chosen in the pandemic.

The equalizing force of the pandemic forced education to turn to other horizons. Those who had the opportunity to do so were able to migrate the classroom to virtual mode. However, little of academic experience it could really be transferred to digital screens. It seems that reading on paper continues to prevail as the alternative that promotes longer and healthier cognitive processes.

Reading on paper or in digital formats: what are the differences?

To follow up the classes, teachers from all over the world had to adapt their materials to digital platforms. Some of the most used resources were online texts: PDF files, audiobooks, podcasts and other alternatives flourished as the way to solve this learning need.

However, the distance scheme compensated very little for the retention capacity of students around the world, according to a new study. Everything points to the digital alternatives are not enough so that people can remember and learn the information fully.

The principle behind this dates back to human cognition. Although multimedia productions are effective for certain cases, the electronic communication should not be the basis of education, as highlighted in her publication for The Conversation by Naomi S. Baron, Professor of Linguistics Emeritus at the American University.

It seems that listening and viewing content is not as effective as reading the written word, even less if it is not in a physical format. Despite being the same material, the people involved in the study showed to learn more and better when faced with printed texts. This is the reason.

How much does the digital reading change from the printed one?

People are capable of better understand the information and identify the main idea of a text when reading on paper. The abstraction of concepts improves, as well as the making inferences from some article. Also, experts found that people remember more details, such as a character’s hair color.

According to Baron and his team, this behavior was not observed for screen readers. Despite the widespread belief that information is the same So what no matter how you present, it seems that these two are nodal points in favor of print reading.

His research was based on proposing to high school and college students read on paper. At the end of a text, they were asked with what alternative they felt they had better understood the content. The vast majority agreed that the The printed option had helped them the most.

Although he did not participate in the study, the researcher in digital reading at the University of Valencia Pablo Delgado highlights that the digital alternatives promote distraction: “It is what we call mind wandering (distraction of the mind), which is the opposite of mindfulness or mindfulness.”

Goodbye to multimedia forever?

Baron’s research results show that people remember what they read better depending on how advanced the book was, or where was the page with the necessary information. This possibility is not offered by digital platforms. On the contrary, it seems that it is read with less detail.

This is so, according to the expert, by a “superficial hypothesis”. This theory indicates that people approach material online with a mindset adapted to social media. For this reason, they do not read as carefully as they do with printed text, which hardly has a “share” button.

Although the invested classrooms used podcasts and videos to meet the needs of the courses, it is a reality that the students they learn more by reading on paper. This is not to say that the alternatives are less effective for other purposes, such as the entertainment or leisure.

Still, audio and video are more attractive than text. Perhaps, according to Baron’s team, the real challenge facing education today is in keep the mental focus of the student body, increasingly dispersed by the infinite supply of content they have – literally – at the fingertips.

