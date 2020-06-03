The movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has many unresolved questions, so you have to read several comics and novels to understand everything.

If you saw in the cinema Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and you want to know what happens in some moments that are not explained well, don’t worry, you just have to read a few linked books and comics. Star Wars has always been a kind of transmedia franchise, and that’s even more the case in the era of Disney.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker collides particularly badly with Rebecca Roanhorse’s excellent novel Resistance Reborn, which showed how the Resistance regrouped after the Battle of Crait. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated example, as the new Poe Dameron backstory also directly contradicts previously published comics.

However, since the film’s release, the links have proven to be significantly more important. They have helped interpret what he showed J.J. Abrams, to understand what he was trying to achieve. They have explained some of the discarded new ideas without a proper definition. All of these are considered equally canonical, although it is unclear how the various contradictions should be handled.

Here is everything you need to read to fully understand Episode IX.

1. The Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren comic. Lucasfilm has long hidden Kylo Ren’s backstory, but they finally decided to explain it in the miniseries of Charles Soule. This is actually an essential read, because it reinterprets Ben Solo, suggesting that Kylo Ren never fell on the dark side. In fact, many of the atrocities for which he was blamed were actually carried out by Emperor Palpatine himself. Especially the destruction of Luke Skywalker’s Jedi Temple. Although Anakin Skywalker was seduced by the dark side, Ben Solo was caught by him, manipulated until he surrendered. This aids Kylo Ren’s final redemption as he finally realizes that he had a choice after all, and chooses the light.

Meanwhile, Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren helps to understand the Knights of Ren, making them a bit more developed characters, and as a result, gives their battle with Ben Solo in Exegol in Star Wars: Skywalker’s Rise. A little more power.

2. The Star Wars Visual Dictionary: The Rise of Skywalker. Each Star Wars movie is accompanied by a book with Concept Arts and details that its reading is very important. The process of explaining “Force Dyad” begins, confirmed to be a natural phenomenon, strengthened when Kylo Ren attempted to penetrate Rey’s mind in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and is subtly linked in some way to the Rule. Sith of the Two. The Visual Dictionary clarifies the capabilities of the new Emperor Star Destroyers, which apparently are not connected to the Death Star superlaser and function in a completely different way. And the book explains how Rey repaired Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber, using a leather strap to join the two pieces together and healing the Kyber crystal with the power of the Force he learned from ancient Jedi texts.

3. The Star Wars: Skywalker’s Rise novel. Rae Carson’s book was announced as an extendida extended edition ’and includes a series of deleted scenes that did not make it to theaters. It contains a lot of key information about the Dyad Force, revealing that it requires the light and dark sides of the Force, which explains why it was so rare. The Sith have been searching for, and indeed trying to duplicate, the power of the Dyad Force for millennia, but they have not because they only use the dark side. In the same way, the bond between a Jedi Knight and his Padawan is probably also a shadow of the Dyad Force.

This Star Wars: Skywalker’s rise book confirms that Palpatine is a clone. “Emperor Palpatine lived, somehow,” he notes, “and Kylo could feel in his bones that this clone body harbored the emperor’s royal spirit. However, it was an imperfect container, unable to contain its immense power. Could not. It doesn’t last much longer. ” The film itself subtly hints that this is the case, but Lucasfilm left it to Carson to clarify the point. A more surprising revelation is that Rey’s father was actually a failed clone, rather than a true son of Palpatine. This particular twist is downright surreal, but Lucasfilm presumably didn’t like the idea of ​​Palpatine having a sexual relationship of any kind. The origin of Palpatine’s Star Destroyer fleet is revealed, and the Emperor tells Kylo Ren that his disciples have worked for a generation to build it.

Another surreal twist. The Star Wars: Skywalker Rise novel insists that the kiss between Rey and Kylo Ren was not romantic. Her heart was full when Rey searched his face, letting his fingers remain against her cheek. And then, marveling at the wonders, she leaned forward and kissed him. A kiss of gratitude, acknowledgment of their connection, celebration that they had finally met. ”

4. The Star Wars Novel: The Rise of Skywalker Junior. In addition to Rey Carson’s adult novel, Lucasfilm also published the youth version. These novels for younger readers are generally not essential, but that’s not the case this time. The youth novel suggests why Rey couldn’t sense the spirits of the Jedi at the beginning of the film. Because Palpatine was wrapping her on the dark side. Rey can only hear the Jedi of yesteryear when the Emperor has dismissed her, considering that she no longer deserves his attention. A fatal mistake. Meanwhile, in another significant character moment, it is confirmed that C-3PO can now recall the entire saga, as its memory banks are updated courtesy of R2-D2. The movie Star Wars: Skywalker’s Rise itself should really have made that clear. But it doesn’t.