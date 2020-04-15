“The truth is that, personally, everything is a gift, a surprise and a privilege,” he says. Maxi Legnani in dialogue with Infobae Culture. He is one of the coordinators, along with Juan Parodi, from Leer en casa, a social media project that seeks to use literature as a communication channel in quarantine. This is what he talks about, the repercussion that the initiative is having, not only on the part of the actors and actresses who participate, but also of the public that listens to them.

Readers, those people who find a way to stop time in books, know that they are saved. Quarantine locks us up and literature opens us. In this sense, reading at home is pure openness. What is it about? Through Instagram, prominent artists lend their voices to the world, for fifteen minutes, reading classic literary pieces. They do it from the @leerencasa account, but also from the personal of each reader.

“Listen and see Susana Rinaldi, to Osmar Núñez, to Susana Pampín, to Maria Fiorentino or to Carlos Portaluppi, among many others, were unforgettable sequences. The public cannot believe it, and the artists give it a lot of happiness and pleasure: it is like a round system. And totally self-managed. The author’s repertoire is impressive, of the highest level, and generates a lot of pleasure ”, he adds. So, Analía Couceyro read to Liberty Dimitropules, Carlos Portaluppi to Federico García Lorca, Eleonora Wexler to Marta Dillon, Graciela Borges to Vinicius de Moraes already Idea Vilariño, and Susana Rinaldi to Albert Camus, just to name a few. With just three weeks of life, the project has already reached 6,000 followers on Instagram.

How it all started? “The idea for the project came up when Radio La Red left, when the quarantine suggested by the government was just beginning, and some musicians began to do concerts via streaming. I thought we were missing an action from the world of actors and actresses, and I wrote a tweet proposing that something happen, and mentioning – in a hurry – theater people like Rubén Szuchmacher, Claudio Tolcachir, Juan Parodi, Lorena Vega and Valeria Lois. Everyone, and many others, became enthusiastic about the idea that I never thought of coordinating, but it happened: with Parodi we ended up creating this experience that has already been in six editions and a success and happiness absolutely unthinkable, “says Legnani.

For reading at home they also passed Mercedes Morán, Leo Sbaraglia, Pilar Gamboa, Muriel Santa Ana, Joaquín Furriel, Carla Peterson, Mercedes Funes, Soledad Villamil, María Onetto, Mauricio Dayub, Verónica Llinás and Virgina Innocenti, among many others. It works as a calm space, where time freezes and words regain their initial importance: narrating the world. Even in this confinement, literature is essential. Perhaps more than before.

“In these hours, we are launching the podcast with the readings, which will be available on Spotify and other platforms, based on an idea and development of Nicolas Diab. And on Sunday we will have, after the closing of gold of Graciela Borges the last weekend, a day that, I think, promises: they are already confirmed Cecilia Roth, Cristina Banegas, Nelly Prince, Paola Barrientos, Osqui Guzmán And his wife Leticia González de Lellis, Boy Olmi and Carola Reyna, and Marina Bellatti. In addition, the SAGAI foundation put together a cycle associated with Reading at home to accompany the interpreters in this delicate economic situation, and also in that cycle the artistic quality is high ”, he concludes.