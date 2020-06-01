May 31, 2020 | 6:45 pm

Televisa said this Sunday that it will begin offering mobile phone services, an attempt to challenge América Móvil of billionaire Carlos Slim, who has long dominated the country’s telecommunications market.

Instead of building infrastructure, Televisa will function as a Virtual Mobile Operator, or OMV, and will begin by offering service to existing customers of its cable and internet packages for the home, sold under its Izzi brand. The station will rent space on Mexico’s shared telecommunications network, operated by Altán Redes.

You are interested in reading: Virtual Mobile Operators, a business that still does not connect with the Mexican market

Televisa originally planned to implement the service in September, Izzi CEO Salvi Folch said in an interview. But as coronavirus cases increased, executives felt the economic crisis stemming from the disease would create increased demand for low-priced phone packages and will now launch the service on Monday.

“The pandemic made us speed up the plans,” Folch said. “(Some of our clients) are going to have to spend less on some services (…) We see it as an opportunity,” he added.

Televisa follows in the footsteps of American cable companies like Comcast and Charter Communications, which have ventured into the mobile market like OMV in recent years.

Televisa’s cellular service will be priced at 250 pesos a month per line with unlimited data, about 80% cheaper than comparable América Móvil packages, the station said. The company will offer phone plans to approximately 3 million homes in 17 Mexican cities.

Televisa may consider expanding the service beyond its own clients in the future, Folch said, but starting with existing users will allow the company to capitalize on economies of scale.

The station will also save by directing customers to buy phones from other providers, rather than financing devices.

Mexico has long struggled to promote competition in telecommunications, including passing a constitutional reform in 2013 aimed at reducing Slim’s control in the market.

However, global telecommunications titans like AT&T and Telefónica have not managed to significantly erode Slim’s market share and América Móvil still has around two thirds of mobile phone lines, according to statistics from the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT).

Some industry experts argue that the key to boosting competition is to face América Móvil and Televisa, the king of Mexican broadcasting.

The company has struggled in recent years as broadcasters around the world struggle with declining viewership. The new offering will strengthen the firm’s telecommunications units, which have become its largest provider of money, generating nearly 70% of net sales in the first quarter.