Readers tell Adamari López to learn from Jennifer López and “next”



Adamari López.

Photo: Hoy Día / Courtesy

Adamari López and Toni Costa have separated. It is a fact. They no longer live together. Mandy Fridmann confirmed the news for El Diario de Nueva York and both Toni and Adamari have ratified this information through their social networks, and the Puerto Rican also said it in the program “Hoy Día” from Telemundo.

Our readers reacted to this information very early when the note was shared on our social networks. Through Facebook they have expressed their opinion and even say that Adamari has not surpassed Luis Fonsi and they expose this point as a possible reason for their break with Toni.

But in addition to the above, there are those who have recommended to the Puerto Rican, that now that she is a single woman, learn from Jennifer Lopez. Now, for Adamari to follow in the footsteps, traced, to those of JLo, she would have to return to her ex-boyfriends. In this case we would be talking about Jorge Castro, Mauricio Islas, Marco Antonio Regil, Luis Fonsi and Andres López López.

If you have to choose any of these, again, following the steps in Jennifer Lopez, maybe the host and actress, star of Telemundo, would have to choose Luis Fonsi, since this would achieve the impact and commotion generated by the fact that Jennifer Lopez will resume his romantic relationship with Ben Affleck.

Here you can learn more about some of the old loves of Adamari López, before Toni Costa.

Fans of Adamari López believe that Toni Costa is guilty of the break