Readers of El Diario de Nueva York defend Jennifer López’s daughter, Emme, from voracious criticism

The children of celebrities are usually the preferred target of “haters”, who sometimes have no restraint or respect for the simple fact that they are minors and that they are not considered public figures. Emme, daughter of Jennifer López and Marc Anthony has been a victim of these crude practices.

A few hours ago ugly comments arose about his change of look, where they pointed out in a negative way not only his appearance due to the new haircut, but also the way he dressed in recent weeks. ANDmme has incorporated baggy pieces into her wardrobe and practically hides her body between layers and layers of clothing. And while this is often worrisome for some, in a legitimate way, for others it is just a way of expressing their current preferences and tastes. Which will probably change over time. And they affirm that the sexuality of a minor should not be talked about or pointed out.

The voracious criticism has awakened the protective side of our readers on the Facebook of El Diario de Nueva York, who do emphasize that the look of the young woman seems more sad than happy or smiling. However, they emphasize that her body or way of dressing should not be attacked, they say that she looks beautiful, they say that she is just a girl, that she should not be subjected to brutal comments. They do affirm that the mother’s sentimental lifestyle could be affecting the child’s psyche.

Here are some of the comments our readers have made in defense of Jennifer López’s daughter:

* Most millionaire people are simple and humble, not like the poor who want to show off what they don’t have she was born on a gold platter and does not feel superior to others.

* She looks cute with her cut, but always there is envious who criticizes the life of another, if they look at theirs to see if it is perfect, that’s why this world is as it is, envy among women, criticizes children, rapes, everything … here is not the world that destroys, it is humanity itself. What do you get out of criticizing this girl who looks beautiful, there are no ugly children, or anything, everything is beautiful. Long or short hair … instead of encouraging children what they do is lower their self-esteem.

*What happens is that they are people who have nothing else to doJust criticize the lives of others, everyone lives their own life, no one lives anyone else’s life, only you!

* When people will stop meddling in what does not matter, if they were so nosy to help the needy or when someone is in danger.

* The children of some are having difficulty with their identity. In short, let everyone look how they want until their tastes are defined.

* Most of these children are not happy, their face reflects a lot of sadness … they can have whatever they have and there is always a void. It is not the same to be on everyone’s lips. And sometimes the parents are not always there when the children always need a third person. May God enlighten our children.

* So much man that the mother has had that she is even afraid of being a woman.

*So sad It does not matter what preferences your daughter has, each one makes her life as she wants, but here is a living example that her daughter does not want to be a woman ( his mother) I’m not a psychologist but he changes and changes JLo’s partners (I don’t care how many men he has left to be here either) note clarification for the idiots who misinterpret everything ) do not help. It can also be a stage in his life because the age he is, he makes me crazy.

* Poor young woman, only her and God knows what she carries in her heart, a lot of sadness is seen in her eyes and that he is not happy.

* And who believe that the decisions of their mother and father will one day not affect the lives of their children. They are millionaire people, but they are human, there are consequences and no matter how they look, photos are taken and even very sad.

*What does it matter what she looks like if she feels good like this you worrying how she looks and she enjoying her mother’s millions.

* Well that girl came out with what she has seen in her mother’s life.

*But the girl who dresses as she wants. These envious that we are lead other people’s lives.

*There’s nothing wrong. Many boys look at themselves as girls and many girls as boys but that does not define their sexuality.

* Girls never look like the mother, they go out to the father … Marc Antonhy female version …

*Omg and what’s wrong with her daughter dressing like this, It is the style of many teenagers God bless Jennifer Lopez.

*But if she likes it like that, the rest doesn’t matter.

*It doesn’t matter what it looks like …. What should matter is the way you sleep with one and the other…. The example to the daughter.

Anyone who makes such unpleasant comments, surely they don’t have children or their children are perfect, here I only see a comfortable adolescent, I have my daughter and many times she dresses like that, who is not homosexual, And if it were, I would love and support her in the same way. If this girl dressed differently, makeup or any other clothes not appropriate for her age, they would also be judging her here.

*I know a lot of tenager who likes to dress “the same” as the daughter of the Bronx diva. What is the problem that your daughter does. With the blood that he carries from his mother and father {Mar Anthony} it is very difficult that it could be, what many think confused with the appearance

* If she wants to look like this is her decision. Nobody should care. It is the price you have to pay for having famous parents.

* How cruel people tend to be, without mercy or compassion towards that girl.

* Do not judge by what you see, only she knows what is going on in her head. It looks very sad.

*How annoying people and reporters too. That girl is at an age that she likes everything. Fashion your way. Like fuckin messing with kids

With her back to the camera Adamari López reveals her cachetero bikini and boasts a great body