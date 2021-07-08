Reader favorite Tyson Fury calls Deontay Wilder a bodybuilder

After the survey carried out in ESPABOX in recent days regarding the result of the fight Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III On July 24, readers are clearly in favor of Fury’s victory.

A 70% bet on Fury, with a 46% with victory before the limit and a 24% for points, while for Wilder before the limit he bets a 29% and only one 1% for the victory of the American by KO.

And within two weeks of his third fight with Deontay Wilder, Tyson fury he has made, as usual in him, some statements to warm up the atmosphere.

“I’m absolutely shaking for the great bodybuilder (referring to Wilder), because those muscles are terrifying. You have a man who is lightning fast, who can knock you out with a single hit. And you have a guy who doesn’t have a great engine, who dies after three or four strokes », Fury has stated.