. – The best way to stop the spread of the coronavirus is to stay home … if you can.

That’s true, even now when more than half of the US states Non-essential businesses such as hair salons, restaurants, and gyms will reopen.

This is not an immediate return to normal: Health officials have warned that the reopening now could spell a resurgence of the virus.

So if you are going back to public spaces, it is a must to do it safely.

Try not to visit all the places, advises Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and visiting professor at the Milken Institute of Public Health at George Washington University.

She suggests that you choose only one of these nonessential places to go, and then avoid the rest to limit your exposure to other people. For example, if you are going to your polling place, do not go out to eat that same night or go to cut your hair. The more public places you visit, the greater your chance of catching or infecting others.

The basic points of social distancing

Keep at least two meters away from other people if you can

Wear a cloth mask that covers the mouth and nose if possible. Never take it off while you are out. This prevents you from coughing, sneezing, or even exhaling the virus if you have no symptoms.

Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds: you should do it with soap and water, before, during and after going out to a public place.

Do not go out if you feel sick or if you have had contact with someone infected. Older adults and people with chronic illnesses should also stay home.

Can the masks be reused? 4:58

Restaurants

Wearing a face mask is clearly not practical when you are eating.

Choose to sit outdoors: If a restaurant has the alternative of outdoor tables, ask to sit there, at least 2 meters away from other diners. The virus circulates more effectively indoors when you’re around the same people for long periods, Wen explained, even so a dinner can last.

Review the security protocols: Dr. David Aronoff, director of the Infectious Diseases Division at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and professor of medicine, suggested researching the restaurant’s safety protocol before going. Are employees properly protected with masks? Are the tables far enough apart? If you don’t feel safe or comfortable eating there, you can reconsider your decision or order takeout.

Wash your hands: Remember to wash your hands when you get home and do it again before eating. But that’s advice that should last even after the pandemic.

Beaches and parks

There is nothing inherently wrong with being outside. In fact, spending time outdoors is a great way to de-stress during this strange time, Aronoff explained. Of course, as long as you do it safely.

Follow the guidelines: many beaches have been reopened so that people can walk, run or surf. And it’s okay to do it while you’re there, as long as you can stay away from the rest. Don’t try to sunbathe or rest.

Whether you’re on a beach or in a public park, you can exercise alone or with another member of your household, if they’ve been together during isolation, Aronoff said.

Florida’s Measures Against Coronavirus 2:12

Be clear when there are too many people to stay: If you arrive at a beach or a park that is full and you will not be able to stay 2 meters away from the others, turn around and walk away.

Avoid games: It’s also wise to avoid playing team sports like basketball or volleyball, Aronoff advised. Meetings are not yet recommended, and those sports require close contact.

Gyms

Certainly, there are risks when exercising in a gym: People breathe hard while doing their routines indoors, sweating, and touching shared equipment.

That doesn’t mean you can’t get it to work.

Choose machines that are away from other people in the gym: think about leaving two or three teams as distance (and always at least 2 meters), Wen suggested. Gym owners should ensure this by limiting the number of members allowed in a space at one time.

This is how gyms adapt to the coronavirus crisis 2:54

Clean what you use: If you are using free weights, clean them before and after you do your exercises. If the gym doesn’t have wipes, bring yours. The same goes for machines after you use them, Wen added.

Avoid group classes: It is advisable not to attend group exercise classes at this time, the doctor said. But if you have to attend or even lead such an activity, it may be safer to do it outside, where you can keep some distance.

Hairdressers or beauty salons

It is impossible to stay 2 meters away from a barber or nail technician, so assess that before you go. This reality already puts you and the worker at greater risk.

Review the security protocols: Are workstations in the salon or barber shop properly spaced? Do employees wear masks or masks, gloves, and gowns? Do tools disinfect between customers? Are employees regularly screened for symptoms? If you are going to be around employees, it is better to eliminate other risks, Wen said.

Wait outside: While you’re waiting for your date, sit outside, away from other people, until it’s safe to enter, Wen added.

Allow them to check your temperature: In Georgia, where the reopening of beauty salons and hair salons was authorized, companies have been encouraged to use contactless thermometers to check customers. Anyone with a temperature above 37.7 degrees Celsius will be sent home, according to the guidelines.

Public transport and shared trips

Ask yourself before the transfer: Do I necessarily need to use this service for an essential activity? Will I use it to visit an essential place?

If the answer is no, then don’t do it, Wen said.

Consider alternatives: “Leave public transportation for the people who do have to use it,” like essential workers, he added. And if you don’t need to use it, look for other transportation options, like walking, biking, or taking your own car in case you have one.

Public transportation precaution to prevent COVID-19 2:05

Check the peak hours: If you are someone who must use public transportation, Wen suggested looking for peak service times. If there are fewer people at any given time, try to transport yourself at that time.

Look what you touch: Always keep in mind every surface you put your hands on. You may need to grab a handrail or close a car door, but be careful not to touch your face before washing them.

Airports

Airports are now emptier, but many have closed some security checkpoints to unite staff. You may have to wait in line, so remember to stay away from others and wear a mask unless a TSA official asks you to remove it.

Limit your contact in the terminal: if you can, sit away from other passengers who are also waiting to board. Be sure to bring your own food if you’re worried about hunger – many restaurants and shops in the terminal are closed.

Hong Kong implements new airport security plans 2:06

Bring wipes: You can carry disinfectants in wipes or gel inside your carry-on luggage, so keep them close when you board the plane. It will be wise to clean the tray table, the seat belt buckle, the air vent on your head … really anything that a previous passenger has touched during the flight.

If possible, sit apart: Also, if you can, try not to sit in the same row as someone else. At least one airline, Alaska Airlines, offers passengers a refund if they can’t keep them away from other people.

Clinics and hospitals

Throughout the pandemic, doctors have asked people to defer non-essential health care visits. But many clinics have resumed these types of services.

Keep your environment in mind: if you have an appointment, stay tuned in the waiting room. Try to sit 2 meters away from others, and avoid touching those old magazines or books that are always left for people, as well as anything that others may have touched.

Coronavirus symptoms: when to go to the hospital? 1:58

Leave unnecessary companions at home: If you can avoid taking your children, partner or friend to the clinic, you should do it. That way, they will limit their exposure to other people and not potentially infect others.

Call before you go: always contact your doctor’s office before arriving or scheduling an appointment. You may be asked about your symptoms before being admitted, or they may have temporarily switched to telemedicine at this time.

Voting locations

Voting requires touching many things. If you can’t email your vote, follow the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about voting away from home.

Keep your distance: As always, make sure you are 2 meters away from other voters when you find yourself waiting in line or in the booths. And there should be a hand sanitizer (remember, it has to contain at least 60% alcohol to be effective) that you can use before and after the voting machine or completing your ballot.

Consider the least crowded hours: If you can, go to the polling place at a time with little activity, so there will be fewer people meeting with you in the room.

Post office

Before visiting a local Postal Service branch, check to see if you can complete or purchase the service you need online. You have the possibility to buy stamps and change email addresses online or by mail without a visit in person.

Observe the protocols: But if you need to go, keep your distance from other clients. Your waiting time may be delayed due to this.

You can interact with employees behind transparent barriers that separate them. That’s a good thing: The Postal Service has installed these items across the country and they won’t interfere with your transaction.

Wash your hands: Of course, wash your hands before and after your visit. Mail isn’t believed to harbor the coronavirus, but the use of shared payment terminals and pens at the office could expose you.

Stores and supermarkets

Supermarkets were one of the few places where people could go before states began to reopen. You will still need to maintain social distance while you are there.

Plan your trip: Keep a list of the foods you want to buy. It’s good to have a general idea of ​​where they are in the store so you don’t spend more time there than necessary. Some ingredients must be out of stock, so think of other products to replace them.

Clean market carts and baskets: use a sanitizing wipe to clean the handles that another customer might have touched.

Follow the flow of traffic: many stores have imposed one-way traffic in the aisles to prevent distance from being kept. The instructions are not always simple, so look for arrows on the ground to guide you.

