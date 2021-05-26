Read the reasons given by the Supreme Court for denying clemency to the 1-0 prisoners

The Supreme Court has negatively informed the granting of any pardon – total or partial – to the 12 convicted of crimes of sedition, embezzlement of public funds and disobedience by not appreciating reasons of justice, equity and public utility that would justify the granting of the measure of grace.

The court highlights that the convicted have not contributed to justify the reasons of justice, equity or public utility that would legitimize the exercise of the right of grace and that you cannot state in your report “The slightest proof or the faintest hint of repentance.”

This is the car issued by the Supreme