Read the programs of the main parties for the 4-M elections

Pablo Iglesias, Ángel Gabilondo, Rocío Monasterio, Mónica García, Edmundo Bal and Isabel Díaz Ayuso. (Photo: THE HUFFPOST)

The Community of Madrid will vote next Tuesday, May 4, in an election whose campaign has just begun. Isabel Díaz Ayuso (PP), Ángel Gabilondo (PSOE), Pablo Iglesias (United We Can), Mónica García (More Madrid), Edmundo Bal (Citizens) and Rocío Monasterio (Vox) dispute the votes of the Madrilenians to form a definitive Government that governs during a legislature of two years.

At the moment it seems that there is a clear division between a block of the left and one of the right. The polls give, in general, Isabel Díaz Ayuso as the winner, but not all the polls give her an absolute majority, although she could govern with the support of Vox.

Here you can read the match programs that have already been published:

PSOE

Candidate: Ángel Gabilondo. Read here 21 things you didn’t know about him.

Click here to read the program on the party’s website.

More Madrid

Candidate: Mónica García. Read here 15 things you didn’t know about her.

More Madrid-Equo 4-M Program by El HuffPost on Scribd

Click here to read the program on the party’s website.

Popular Party

Candidate: Isabel Díaz Ayuso. Read here 23 things you didn’t know about her.

United we can

Candidate: Pablo Iglesias. Read here 21 things you didn’t know about him.

Citizens

Candidate: Edmundo Bal. Read here 17 things you didn’t know about him.

Vox

Candidate: Rocío Monasterio.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.