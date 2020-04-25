Gentlemen, ladies, good afternoon. My ministers, press, Brazilian people who assist me. I knew it wouldn’t be easy. It is one thing for you to admire someone, the other is to live with them, work with them. This morning, coincidentally, having coffee with some parliamentarians, I told you, today you will meet that person who is committed to himself, to his ego and not to Brazil. What I have by my side and always had was the Brazilian people. Today that person is looking for a way to put a wedge between me and the Brazilian people. it happened a few hours ago.

A brief history. We all know Mr. Sérgio Moro from his decisions at the Federal Court of Curitiba. Lava Jato already existed, but no one denies its brilliant work. I personally had the first contact with Mr. Sérgio Moro on March 30, 2017 at the Brasília airport, where he was standing in a cafeteria and I went to greet him. He pretty much ignored me. The whole press reported this giving my person discredit. I confess that I was sad because he was an idol to me. I was just a deputy, humble deputy as he is or as are most of those in the Brazilian Parliament. I won’t say that I cried because I was lying, but I was very sad. To my surprise, a few days later I was in Parnamirim and received a phone from him where, obviously, his conscience rang and he talked to me about the episode. I closed the matter. I felt somewhat comforted.

The time has passed. Me in a pre-campaign and he with his sentences in Curitiba.

As time went by, I campaigned and, in my understanding, there was no way to stop them trying to murder me. Obviously this marks the history of a nation, much more my life, that of my family, especially my daughter Laura, nine years old. The first round is over. I went, I went on to the second round with Mr. Fernando Haddad from PT, in the meantime I downloaded at Einstein in São Paulo I received a call from a person who wanted to do what Mr. Sérgio Moro was going to visit me. I was happy, but I declined. He wasn’t with me during the campaign, I don’t know who he voted for in the first round and I don’t even want to know. Vote is sacred and secret. But I exactly avoided talking to him at that moment, between the first and second rounds, because this visit would certainly be made public and I did not want to take advantage of his prestige to achieve victory in the second round.

After our victory, the victory of democracy, freedom, free elections, I received Mr. Sérgio Moro at my house in Barra da Tijuca. Present at my side was Mr. Paulo Guedes, a man who had already chosen to be Minister of Economy. And there we traced something about how he would be treated if he accepted our invitation to be Minister of Justice. Obviously, I repeat, he did not participate in my campaign. We agreed as I did with all the ministers: you will have autonomy in your ministry. Autonomy is not a sign of sovereignty. To all the ministers, and to him too, I spoke of my veto power. Key positions must pass through my hands and I would give the green light or not. For all the ministers it was done this way, more than 90% of these positions that passed through my hands I gave the green light. So it was also with you Valeixo, until yesterday director-general of our honorable and glorious Federal Police.

Mr. Sérgio Moro nominated him, despite the fact that the 2014 law says that the nomination for this position and the appointment is exclusive to the President of the Republic. I gave that up because I trusted Mr. Sérgio Moro and he took his team or brought his team here to Brasília. All key positions are in Curitiba, including the Federal Highway Police. Of course, it surprised me. Could it be that the best PF staff were all in Curitiba? But we will trust, we will give a credit. And so we started to work.

The gentlemen of the press well know that I do not count on the exemption most of the time by you in the published articles. From the beginning it was already said that I was making operations to combat corruption difficult because operations with much less intensity appeared, but it is obvious that this was going to happen. If our nominations for ministries, official and state banks were not partisan nominations, it is obvious that the source of corruption was not as abundant as it used to be. It started hitting me like I was against Lava Jato. This is not true. The large PF operations in the past were over state-owned companies or contractors that carried out works and extracted resources via official banks, especially the BNDES. We put an end to that. This was very expensive for me. Powerful ones have risen against me.

And it is a reality, it is a truth, I am fighting against a system, against the establishment. Things that happened in Brazil practically don’t happen anymore and, I’m sorry for the modesty, largely because of my courage to appoint a team of ministers committed to the future of Brazil. It is still not easy, but you can be sure today I count on many parliamentarians within the National Congress who already share this thesis, from various parties, except the extreme left, because what they want in the end is to steal our freedom . As far as I am concerned, I will do my best to prevent this from happening.

To say to the esteemed ex-minister Sergio Moro, as you said today in your press conference, three times, you said that you had a biography to watch over, I tell you that I have a Brazil to watch over. Not only did I take an oath back in 1973, at the Campinas Army Cadet Preparatory School, to give my life for my country if need be, more than the life for my country I have given. I have given my family’s discomfort the most blunt possible accusations. Not only against my family, but also those who are by my side.

There was talk of my interference with the Federal Police. Why, if I can change a minister, why can’t I, according to the law, change the PF director? I don’t have to ask anyone for authorization to change the director or anyone else who is in the hierarchical pyramid of the Executive Branch. Is it to interfere in the Federal Police almost to demand, implore Sérgio Moro, to find out who ordered the killing of Jair Bolsonaro? Sérgio Moro’s PF was more concerned with Marielle than with her supreme chief. I covered a lot of them there, I didn’t interfere. I think that all good people in Brazil want to know. And I understand, I’m sorry your ex-minister, between my case and Marielle’s, mine is much less difficult to solve, after all the author was arrested in flagrante delicto, more people testified, phones were apprehended, three renowned lawyers in less 24 hours were there to defend the killer.

Is that interfering with the Federal Police? Could it be that asking the PF, almost begging, via the minister, for the Marielle case to be investigated in the case of my house, 58, on Avenida Lúcio Costa, 3100. Almost by chance, we discovered, (incomprehensibly) asking my son to go at the concierge and film the answering machine. Perhaps even today there was still a doubt for everyone that I could be involved in this. That was on a Wednesday in March 2018, where between the doorman’s call to my home and my fingerprints on the Chamber’s presence panels had less than an hour. I was not there. Later, the expertise of the Civil Police of Rio still comes to the conclusion that that voice was not the voice of the porter in question.

Is it interfering with the Federal Police to demand an investigation into a porter? What happened to him? Was he bribed, threatened? Does he suffer from mental faculties? What happened to him to speak with such propriety a fact that according to him existed almost a year ago? Is it demanding a lot from the Federal Police, via your minister, for this porter to be investigated? With all due respect to all the lives of Brazil, I believe that the life of the President of the Republic has a meaning, which, after all, is the head of state. Is that interfering with the Federal Police, charging this to your PF?

I confess that over time, as I told you, it is one thing to have an image and meet a person, another to live with them. I never asked him for the PF to shield me wherever I went. When it comes to corruption … I speak of my private life, in the last two years of parliamentary I spent less than half that I could spend on the parliamentary quota, with airfare, fuel, food and rent. In the life of President of the Republic I have three corporate cards, two are used for expenses, the most varied possible, after all more than 100 people are in my daily security, household expenses, normal. And a third card that I can withdraw R $ 24 thousand per month without being accountable. I can withdraw R $ 24 thousand and spend wherever I want, without being accountable. How much have I spent on this money since last year? Zero. This is an obligation, I turned off the heater of the Alvorada Olympic swimming pool, we modified the menu, but this has nothing to do, it is my obligation.

But just to remember that I am concerned with the public thing and I try to set an example. When talking about interference, I have my minister here as important as the others, we are a chain, no link is stronger than the chain itself, Paulo Guedes, when I saw that Inmetro, which is an organ that even, of course, each in their role, with the PF, PRF, with the Secretary of Culture of Marcelo Alvares Antônio, among many others. I said ‘Paulo Guedes, I’m going to implode Inmetro, because what I discovered there, we can’t let the people suffer like that. They wanted to exchange 1.6 million vehicle driver tachographs, each tachograph costing R $ 1,900. Whoever was going to pay the bill was the truck driver, the van driver, the bus driver. They wanted to change all the taximeters in the country, just my state, Rio de Janeiro, 40 thousand taxi drivers were going to have to buy a new taximeter. They wanted a chip in each fuel pump in Brazil, where we learned that it would not be effective, it doesn’t, that bill was not for the people to pay. Inmetro’s obligation is obviously to attest to the quality of many things, and preferably obviously to avoid burdening our already suffering Brazilian people with the tax burden they have. We implied Inmetro.

And the PF? As published by you yesterday, but forget the press, yesterday in a videoconference, Mr. Valeixo addressed all 27 of his superintendents, and said that since January he had been talking to Moro that he would leave the PF. Superintendents are proof of that. And sometimes I talked to Sérgio Moro about the Federal Police. When I got elected there was an idea on the part of the police, many worked with me, around 60 on a rotating basis, I was entitled to this by law, and even so, despite all the work of the PF, I was unable to avoid the attempted murder . But I say, it was the PF, with its technical, preventive work, that was also a link in the salvation of my life. At every corner I passed they had a plan for my evacuation in case I suffered anything. So, the PF, in the first place, I owe my life to these men, as well as to some military policemen from Brasília and Rio who were voluntarily there in Juiz de Fora.

And what I want and we want from the Federal Police. May it be used to its fullest, that its operations be, at the very least, maintained. In what depends on me, empowered, because it is with her work that we give hope, at first, to the Brazilian population, to fight corruption, to fight organized crime. And, as Mr. Valeixo said he was tired, I started to make arrangements with the minister to change the director general of the Federal Police. It was his intention, as he declared yesterday, that since January he wanted to leave. We get tired, we are not machines.

Yesterday, I talked to Mr. Sérgio Moro. Just me and him, as most of the time in our conversations. I always opened my heart to him. I already doubt if he always opened his heart to me. I have always said to my ministers: trust must be two-way. Minister wants me to trust him, wants and is right, but I also want the minister to trust me.

I always said to him: ‘I live, I don’t have information from the Federal Police. I have to have a report of what happened every day, especially in the last 24 hours, to be able to decide the future of this nation well ‘. I never asked him to proceed with any lawsuit, not least because the intelligence with him lost space in court. Almost begging for information. And so I always collected information from the other official government intelligence agencies, such as Abin, who is in charge of a Federal Police delegate, a person I met during my campaign and has a name and is respected by his colleagues.

And talking to Moro yesterday, among many things, until it came to the Valeixo issue, and I said ‘it’s time to put an end to it’. He’s tired, he’s doing his job as he can, personally I have nothing against him. I talked to him a few times for a year and four months, yes, a few times, but I talked to him, and most of the time Sergio Moro was on the side. So, I said that tomorrow, today, the Official Gazette of the Union would publish Mr. Valeixo’s dismissal. And, for all indications, the exoneration on request. Well, he was reluctant, Mr. Sérgio Moro, and said: ‘But the name has to be mine’. I said: ‘Let’s talk, why does it have to be yours, and not mine? Or else we will take it and since there is no political, technical or human interference, take those who have conditions and make a draw ‘.

Why does it have to be his and not possibly mine, or else one of consensus between the two of us? And I remembered the Law of 2014, which is my indication, it is my prerogative, and the day I have to submit myself to any subordinate of mine I stop being president of the Republic. I will never sin by omission. I said to him: ‘I want a delegate, who may not be yours, who may not be mine, but that I feel, in addition to the obvious competence, although this is a common thing among Federal Police delegates, that I can interact with it ‘. Why not? I interact with the Armed Forces intelligence men, if necessary, I interact with Abin, I interact with anyone in the government.

I always look for the minister, but, in a need, I speak directly to the first echelon of that minister, as yesterday, or the day before yesterday, I had to decide something and it had to do with the Navy. But, as it was exclusively with the Navy, I decided at that moment not to speak to the Minister of Defense, I spoke directly with the Navy Command and it was resolved according to his interest. Then the Minister of Defense participated. This is not a breach of hierarchy, it is a necessity. I can’t give that up, just as the Minister of Defense can call a Battalion commander directly without going through the Brigade commander, if necessary. Then he participates, to prevent us from harming the hierarchy principle.

And more, since he spoke about some particularities, more than once Mr. Sergio Moro said to me: yes, you can change Valeixo, but in November, after you refer me to the Federal Supreme Court (STF). I’m sorry, but that’s not it. I recognize your qualities in getting there, if one day you can do a good job, but I don’t change. And another thing, it is demoralizing for a president to hear this, even more to express, or not to exchange, because it was not exchanged, to suggest the exchange of two superintendents among 27.

The one in Rio, the question of the porter, the question of my son 04, Renan, who is now 20, 21 years old. When in the outcry over the matter of the doorman, in the Adélio case, that the two ex-policemen would have gone to talk to me, it also appeared that my son 04 would have dated the daughter of this ex-sergeant. I started to chase, first I called my son: ‘Open the game’. ‘Dad, I went out with half the condo, I don’t even remember who this girl is, if I was with her’. Today life is like that, the intention of saying that my son was dating the ex-sergeant’s daughter was that we had a family relationship.

I don’t remember him, it may be until I took a picture with him, during pre-campaign and campaign it was common for me to take an average of 500 photographs a day, because that was my press. And then I made a request to the Federal Police, almost as a “please, arrive in Mossoró and question the ex-sergeant”.

They went there, the PF did the work, interrogated and the copy of the interrogation is with me, where he simply says the following: ‘My daughter never dated the daughter of President Jair Bolsonaro, because my daughter always lived in the United States’. But do I have to run after this? Or is it the minister, or is it the Federal Police that has to be interested? It is not to shield me, because I am not on any crime.

The media, other institutions have already turned me upside down, shaken everything up, until, when I was five years old, Revista Época, I called a fat woman in Eldorado Paulista. They discovered, I didn’t even know, that my wife’s grandmother had already been arrested for three years for drug trafficking. I confess I didn’t know, and if I did, I would have married Mrs. Michelle anyway. I also heard from you that Mrs. Michelle’s mother committed a crime of falsehood. In her innocence, instead of having plastic surgery to be younger, you know, prettier, she decided to have surgery on her birth certificate, reducing her age by ten, that was her crime. This is put in public, to scrotize, to say that she has no character.

O Queiroz case, I have known Queiroz since 1984, in the 8th Parachute Campaign Group, went to the Military Police, after a while we became friends, came to work with me and my son. Whatever he does he is responsible for his actions. It wasn’t for one, it was twice that Queiroz owed me, paid me with checks. And that check didn’t come to my account because I simply left it in Rio de Janeiro. It would be on my account. And it was not 24 thousand reais. It was 40 thousand reais. Since the first moment. It is not because a person does something wrong, he is on our side, you have to be held responsible and charged all the time for it.

He never asked to shield anyone in my family. I would never do that. Now, I regret that the person who had to defend most within a legal framework does not. There was an atmosphere, yes, heavy with the minister at the last meeting of ministers where I demanded of him in front of all the ministers that he take a position on the prison and handcuffs used against women on the beach. Women in a public square like Araraquara, a poor man, a humble commerce worker from Piauí among so many others that he had to show his face. He is supported by the law of abuse of authority. This law, which, as a law, does not have to be questioned and discussed, must be enforced.

Who is against it to present an Adin to the competent body so that it can make a decision before the Federal Supreme Court. His answer was silence. Good stories, it appears. But, it omits.

My life, my actions are often bursting with explosion. I cannot admit to curtailing the right to come and go from anyone. And the law that talks about this in the case of pandemics is someone who has been proven infected. The decision of these coercive measures rests with the respective governors and mayors. So decided the Supreme Court and once decided it is not for me to question anymore. Mayors some, some governors, are doing on top of that. committing tremendous absurdities and the federal government has to take a stand, it has to put pressure on the Supreme Federal Court, take lawsuits. And who has to do that? The president or the minister in charge? it bothered him.

He is a pitifully disarmamentist minister. Huge difficulties with decrees to facilitate and for the CACs or for those who have a weapon to buy weapons, ammunition. What I defended during the campaign and pre-campaign, ministers have an obligation to be with me. Otherwise, they are not in the right government. I am not sorry for Mr. Sérgio Moro. This morning I believe that seven or eight deputies or half a dozen had breakfast with me, they are at ease whether they want to speak or not. I told you: today you are going to meet those who really don’t want me in the presidential seat. That someone is not in the Judiciary nor in the Brazilian Parliament. I didn’t tell them the name. I said: you will meet him at 11 am

Repeating to you: it came with the wedge. If he wants to have independence like I have, authority, or if he wanted he could be a candidate in 2018. Now, I cannot live with him, it is difficult to live with a person who thinks quite differently from you.

A fact that was reported a lot at the beginning of last year. He did not nominate Mrs. Ilona Szabó as alternate member of a council and we know that this lady or lady has publications, as varied as possible, defending abortion, gender ideology among many other things that are in complete disagreement with the flags that I defended , which Brazilian Christians also defended and even atheists defended as well. It was not easy to get exoneration from that person because all the time you gave me carte blanche and a closed gate, but you almost always remembered the veto power.

I hoped a lot to be successful, a lot, but unfortunately or fortunately today after our conversation yesterday, I was even signaled that he would appear for the presidency and be well received as was Mr. Mandetta a few days ago to communicate his departure or to try the last card. ‘There are more of these names here for the DG, do you agree with some of these or not’. And then take action. I have always been about dialogue. You will not find any minister of mine who will see that I have imposed anything on him. He decided to schedule a press conference and made baseless accusations that I regret.

For many it will dazzle his much-defended biography. We who are on the front line, we ministers, have something more important than our biography. It is the well-being of its people, it is the future of this nation. We will take, in the figurative sense, a lot of shot in the face, but we will fulfill the mission. Here are ministers who are beaten every day, like Abraham Weintraub, for example. Others are beaten too, but this is an example. It fights against indoctrination for decades, where it has been demonstrating that education in Brazil has never been so bad. Not only do the Pisa tests show that we are in several subjects in last in South America, in last in the world, this has to be changed. He tries and has been demonstrating with a lot of work that it is not worth, gentlemen parents, ladies mothers, that his son has a piece of paper written ‘diploma’. He has to do that job. The diploma nowadays has become just a decorative figure for students. He has to be a good professional and not a good activist.

Three very short pages just here I will read well and close this press conference:

My commitment is to Brazil and to democracy. I have always given my ministers full freedom, without giving up my veto power and my authority as President of the Republic. I have always maintained republican dialogues with all my ministers. We have disagreements and convergences, but in any situation I kept respect for everyone’s opinion, I have always been loyal to them.

Yesterday, once again we talked with Minister Sergio Moro about the replacement in the Federal Police. He hoped, together with the Minister, to define a name to lead the institution, even though by law this is the exclusive prerogative of the President of the Republic. I am disappointed and surprised by your behavior. He did not deign to seek me out and preferred a press conference to communicate his decision. My commitment is to the truth, without distortions.

The hints that I would like to know about ongoing investigations are not true. In the almost 16 months he was at the head of the Ministry of Justice, mr. Sérgio Moro knows that I never sought him out to interfere in the investigations that were being carried out, except those, he saw no interference, but almost as a plea about Adelio, the porter and my son 04.

Regarding the dismissal of Dr. Valeixo, director general of the PF, by law 1,397 of 2014, it is the prerogative of the president of the Republic to appoint and dismiss the director general. As well as several other direct administration positions. The dismissal came after a conversation with the Minister of Justice yesterday morning. At night, me and dr. Valeixo talked by phone and he agreed to the dismissal on request. Sorry, Minister. You are not going to call me a liar. There is no more serious charge for a man like me, military, Christian and President of the Republic than to be accused of it.

That was my conversation with dr. Valeixo and even more, not only did the press publish yesterday and today, as well as in quotes Dr. Valeixo, in contact with the superintendency of Brazil, communicating that he was tired, that since January he wanted to leave. So it wasn’t a dismissal that would surprise anyone. The Federal Police is a state institution. It must conduct itself in accordance with the Federal Constitution and the laws of the country, no matter who does.

I do not give up that, there is no possibility of interference with the PF. Its own structure and its professionals guarantee autonomy of its investigations. This autonomy is inherent to the institution and independent of governments. I cannot accept my authority faced by any minister. As well as respect for everyone, I expect the same behavior. Trust is a two-way street. I will remain faithful to all Brazilians, I will continue to fight corruption, criminal organizations and work to reduce crime.

The government continues, the government cannot lose its authority for personal reasons of someone who anticipates other projects. I fight the good fight, my concern is to deliver Brazil to whoever succeeds me in the future, much better than I received in January last year. I trust my ministers, the civil servants who have helped us to overcome these obstacles. Brazil is bigger than any of us. This is our commitment, this is our duty to serve the country. The homeland will have from each of us its commitment, its sacrifice and if possible, if necessary, your blood to defend democracy and freedom. My thanks to you all, gentlemen.

See too:

Coronavirus: how to avoid misinformation in the midst of the covid-19 infodemia

.