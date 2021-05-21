Read Prince William and Prince Harry’s Statements on Princess Diana’s Interview Investigation

The investigation into Princess Diana’s bombshell interview with Martin Bashir in 1995 has officially concluded today, with John Dyson — UK former supreme court judge ruling over the case — alleging that Bashir used “deceitful behavior” and fake bank statements to coax Diana into doing the interview . Prince William and Prince Harry were reportedly upset over BBC’s negligence and lack of transparency in the case last year, and are coming forward with their thoughts on the matter now that investigation is complete.

Instead of issuing a joint statement, William and Harry chose to release their statements separately. In William’s statement, I have condemned BBC’s actions and said:

“I would like to thank Lord Dyson and his team for the report … it is welcome that the BBC accepts Lord Dyson’s findings in full – which are extremely concerning – that BBC employees: lied and used fake documents to obtain the interview with my mother; made lurid and false claims about the Royal Family which played on her fears and fueled paranoia; displayed woeful incompetence when investigating complaints and concerns about the program; and were evasive in their reporting to the media and covered up what they knew from their internal investigation. It is my view that the deceitful way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said. The interview was a major contribution to making my parents’ relationship worse and has since hurt countless others. “

Harry, on the other hand, spoke passionately about Diana and how the media played a role in how soon her life was taken:

“Our mother was an incredible woman who dedicated her life to service. She was resilient, brave, and unquestionably honest. The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life. To those who have taken some form of accountability, thank you for owning it. That is the first step towards justice and truth. Yet what deeply concerns me is that practices like these— and even worse — are still widespread today. Then, and now, it’s bigger than one outlet, one network, or one publication. Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed. By protecting her legacy, we protect everyone, and uphold the dignity with which she lived her life. Let’s remember who she was and what she stood for. “

