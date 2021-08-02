read it slowly and you will see what it says

The viral tweet of PP. (Photo: TWITTER / PP)

The keys are loaded by the devil. If not, let them tell the PP, who this Monday made a mistake in a tweet on his official account and ended up publishing just the opposite of what he wanted to transmit.

Everything has happened as a result of an interview with Pablo Montesinos, vice secretary of Communication of the party, in RNE. The PP has been transcribing some of his phrases on Twitter, but one of them has made an error that has caused much surprise and mockery.

“We are not going to participate in campaigns that seek to erode the institutions of the State. Enough of complying with the Head of State, the Supreme Court, the Constitutional Court, the Court of Accounts … ”, said, verbatim, the PP tweet, which has already been deleted.

The viral tweet of PP. (Photo: TWITTER / PP)

Obviously there is a mistake because where it says “abide” it should say “attack”. A dance of letters that has caused reactions like these:

For the rest, Montesinos has warned this Monday about the “hidden agenda” between the chief executive, Pedro Sánchez, and the Catalan president, Pere Aragonès, while pointing out that the Bilateral Commission on Monday between the Government and the Generalitat it is “an insult to the Spanish.”

The “popular” leader has assured that this meeting shows that Sánchez lives in the “world upside down.” “With it, loyalty is punished and disloyalty is rewarded,” he lamented.

Along these lines, Montesinos recalled that the president of the Catalan Government “disrespected all his counterparts” with his absence from the Conference of Presidents. “He makes his objectives clear, he wants an illegal referendum that breaks the equality of the Spanish. And before this, what does Sánchez do? What it does is reward them ”, he added.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE