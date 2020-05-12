Despite the fact that in Spain it is contemplated to resume classes for a part of the students on May 25, in the middle of Phase 2 of the de-escalation by the Coronavirus, the truth is that the return to school, institute or University is still a political chaos , administrative and educational. Thinking of the youngest, Google wanted to launch an application to help children learn to read.

Read Along

Called Read Along, this Android app helps children 5 years of age and older learn to read by encouraging them through verbal and visual feedback. To do this, it uses Google’s language recognition technology to help develop literacy, with the help of a virtual reading partner within the application called Diya.

As the children read aloud, Diya uses speech recognition and text-to-speech transformation technologies to detect if a student has trouble reading part of the content or if you’re doing it right. Then the assistant offers positive reinforcement, “in the same way that a parent or teacher would.”

In addition, Diya can also demonstrate the pronunciation of words and even sentencess. Parents can create separate profiles for multiple students, so each reader can choose their profile picture to learn at their own pace and track their individual progress. Read Along personalizes the experience by recommending the appropriate level of difficulty for stories and games based on the child’s reading level.

An app for children, safety above all

Read Along was intended with the privacy and security of the little ones in mind and has no ads or purchases within the app. After the initial download of the app and stories, it works without an internet connection, to avoid worrying about unsupervised web access. Adults can connect the device regularly to download new stories.

It’s easy to get started and you don’t want registration or personal information like the name or age of children. Also, speech recognition is done in real time on the device – that’s why it works offline – and “it is not sent to any Google server”.

Released for the first time in India, the app is now globally available (with the exception of Colombia, Denmark and the Philippines) in 9 languages, including Spanish, English and Portuguese, among others. It should be remembered that Read Along is still in beta version status, in case you find bugs and errors here and there.

Download Read Along app