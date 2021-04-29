Reacts with a press headline to Ayuso’s “living a la Madrileña” and takes 5,400 retweets

Alejandra Jacinto’s tweet. (Photo: TWITTER)

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has given a lot to talk about in the last hours for a speech in which she defended the benefits of what she called “living in Madrid.”

According to her, “you come to Madrid to live in the Madrilenian style”, which is “a very characteristic way of living”. “Many people say: ‘I am free because I live in Madrid.’ And you just have to compare it with friends, with acquaintances, with relatives who are in other autonomous communities and they tell you: ‘How lucky you are to live in Madrid, ”Ayuso said.

“Because it is like that, the Madrilenian, as we have lived during these years and we were not aware because in the end Madrid does not belong to anyone because it belongs to everyone,” continued the leader of the PP.

After those words, Alejandra Jacinto, who is on the United We Can lists in the elections, has reacted on Twitter in a very brief but very effective way, since in one day she accumulates more than 5,400 retweets and more than 13,500 ‘likes’.

In his message, Jacinto has written: “Live the Madrilenian”. And the headline of a news item from El País whose headline is: “Collection in a Madrid institute to pay the fees for the selectivity of several students” has risen.

The news explains that a center in Móstoles “sends an email to teachers so that they contribute money with which to pay for the exam of several students. CC OO estimates that there are 7,500 minors in the region in this situation ”.

