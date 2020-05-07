Gradual reactivation as long as it complies with CURRENT QUARANTINE. Signaling: Green, without cases, Yellow with transmission, Red: problems

Maintain quarantine for prompt reactivation

Regeneration, May 7, 2020. AMLO offered a model of return to activities where coronavirus transmission and its effects are identified and differentiated by municipalities, this for the return to activities.

And it is that in the first place there are at least a thousand municipalities in the country that do not present cases of coronavirus.

It is these municipalities that, to continue with the measures of CURRENT QUARANTINE, may restart activities on May 17.

It is precisely foreseen that it will be in these thousand municipalities where with all due precautions social activity can be reactivated.

The president stressed that it is a question of verifying how the epidemic evolves, start activities in the places where it did not arrive.

Then then a defined calendar where economic activities and contagion areas will be considered.

Ebrard proposed it

The traffic light of the return was presented by Ebrard, said AMLO in the Mañanera, which will allow to visualize and resolve actions towards the tourism sector, construction, back to school.

In any case, he stressed that said return It will be staggered and must comply with strict health protocol.

Attention will be reinforced in 6 entities

The president highlighted with regard to coronavirus the sites with the highest cases They are located in the metropolitan area of ​​Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Sinaloa, Quintana Roo and Baja California.

And that there is a growth in the number of cases in Morelos, especially Cuernavaca, as well as Guerrero, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Puebla and Tlaxcala.

It will be in these 6 states that prevention actions will be reinforced since they present an increase in the number of cases.

– “People are taking care of themselves without the need for coercive measures” – he said, stressing:

(…) That there is no pandemic overflow, that the famous curves remain horizontal, not vertical… »

“… And that they allow beds and doctors to care for the sick and save lives”: AMLO

Nothing that means alarm

Nothing that means alarm, said the President of Mexico, after stressing that the forecasts are maintained «since everything is going according to what they predicted ».

This in terms of the number of cases and the places where there are more infections to date.

AMLO rejects business proposal: public debt is inherited

Against the position of the Business Coordinating Council that asks Mexico to borrow from international banks: “there will be no bailout of potentates”

Regeneration, May 7, 2020. The President of Mexico rejected the pressure of the Business Coordinating Council for Mexico to borrow before international organizations to get out of the crisis.

As he has done since the beginning of his term, AMLO rejected the proposal of this business leadership and He even showed that with the measures that have been taken, it has gone ahead.

That is to say, republican austerity, the fight against corruption, savings and now the economic revival plan from the popular economy.

That is, the revival to the Mexican.

The foregoing at a juncture of the biggest drop in the international financial system after the appearance of the coronavirus and the drop in oil prices.

The mandatary He pointed out that there are still about 50 years to finish paying the Fobaproa.

“We will not indebt the country, that is inherited, like the Fobaproa that takes a long time (since 1998) and there are about 50 years left to finish paying it”: AMLO

The Mexican proposal to get out of the crisis is to promote the popular economy through a large number of credits.

As opposed The President of Mexico cited that the national economy benefits from the work carried out by Mexican migrants, especially in the United States.

Small Business Supports

During the Mañanera conference AMLO stressed that he is saving to support small family businesses.

He stressed there are no formalities or intermediaries, without paperwork, to the word, with very low interests, with terms of three years.

Who receives 25 thousand pesos, after the third month begins to pay 800 pesos a month.

More than three million credits

“We are making an effort to support small family businesses, it is something that has never been done before. We will deliver resources without intermediaries, to the word and with very low interests ”: AMLO.

And there are many credits, only personal and business loans are more than three million, he detailed.

He explained that for Social Security companies, 600 thousand and those who are going to have solidarity credits, more than a million.

«More than 600 thousand supports, and even ISSSTE credits, that if they exceed three million», he specified.

Appreciation to countrymen

In the economic field He stressed that remittances arriving in Mexico remain high and benefit more than 10 million Mexican families.

Even before the contributions of the countrymen, the president promised to make an investment with the same value of the remittances.

– “We are preparing for the return of productive activities, once we have control of the pandemic”, Social mobility is going to open, he indicated.

He said that this will be possible because of the people’s support and that the people have acted in a very responsible way.

May 6, 2020: AMLO reveals 88 calls for looting in networks in 6 weeks

Of 88 calls for looting in open sources, 30 have been made in 22 entities of the Republic. 222 detainees are registered in Edomex and CDMX

Transparency and responsibility in social networks

Regeneration, May 6, 2020. AMLO pointed out that in social networks it is a call for criminal acts, within the framework of the open debate on transparency and responsibility on the part of social networks.

In this regard, the president highlighted data, for example: calls and looting in open sources.

He stressed that The entities with the highest number of calls are the State of Mexico, with 16, followed by Mexico City with 14 calls.

In third place is the state of Nuevo León with seven public calls for looting, followed by Veracruz with four and Baja California, four.

In 22 entities called for looting

The president then revealed that these are 22 states where calls are registered, that is to say Only in 10 entities there are no such events.

It is clarified that of the detainees a 74.8% are linked to process.

In fact Yesterday 5 May, three looting and two looting attempts were registered, a call was identified.

– «And this is for networks«… stressed AMLO.

The above in figures from March 23 to May 5.

The report indicates that the looting is concentrated in Aurrera, with 23% of cases and Elektra with 12%, followed by Oxxo with 9%.

Edomex with the largest number of looting calls

It even indicates which are the entities that present this phenomenon, citing that the largest number of cases is concentrated in the State of Mexico -Edomex-.

INE, politicians and parties must make paid campaigns on networks transparent

That the electoral institute audits resources of parties and politicians in social networks. Why do they buy advertising? Where does the money come from ?: Let it be known: AMLO

Transparency of public resources in networks

Regeneration, May 6, 2020. President AMLO spoke out because all national political associations and politicians, such as governors and deputies, make transparent the use of resources on social networks.

In this sense, he launched a series of questions to demonstrate the lack of transparency on the part of public entities and politicians.

– “How does a political party, which is an entity of public interest, which manages the budget, which is money from the people, allocate these resources to misinform”, said.

He clarified that said resources used “Not to guarantee the right to information, but to falsify information, to slander?”.

– «, and that? Is not going to be able to know? »he inquired.

He explained that for example in the United States it is normal to report such expenses:

«In the United States it is reported how much the parties spend, the candidates in their campaigns on Twitter, their campaigns on Face, newspaper show“He clarified.

– «Or is it that here there are no parties that allocate money to carry out these actions of attacks on adversaries? Why is it not known?«- It was a second barrage of questions.

Public life has to be more public

AMLO underlined the saying of Jenaro Villamil, who minutes before took the floor at the Mañanera conference:

“What Jenaro said here, the politicians, let’s see, why do they buy advertising on Twitter, on the Face? Where does the money come from?”

“… why shouldn’t we know if we all have to report?”

“Public life has to be increasingly public, transparency is a golden rule of democracy,” he said.

So, of course we are going to go to the bottom and we are going to see the behavior of companies, he insisted.

Finally he said that “It is not a matter of reporting for reporting”, to limit that the response of social media companies will be awaited.

He assured in this regard: «.., we are going to see if they propose mechanisms that do not mean censorship, I clarify it, but that corruption is not allowed«.

And he added: «that violence is not allowed, everything that does not help to have a better society ».

Social networks, alternative: transparency, not corrupted: AMLO

“I will always be in favor of liberties” and social networks. “In-depth review”: it is a matter of global interest, stressed the President

AMLO opens the debate on social networks

Regeneration, May 6, 2020. AMLO pointed out that social networks are being misused and expressed interest in preserving them as alternative means to authoritarianism.