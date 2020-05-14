The plan to reactivate activities for the country’s capital will apply throughout the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico (ZMVM) and will use the traffic light model proposed by the federal governmentHowever, it will be until the following week when the set of official measures is released.

Regarding the leaked document for the resumption of activities in the CDMX that circulated yesterday on social networks and the media, the head of the capital’s government, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, clarified that eIt’s a draft that was made more than a week ago, which will be updated and could be changed.

In that sense, he stressed that it will be until the following week when the conditions are in place to officially present the program, since they continue to evaluate the behavior of the pandemic.

Sheinbaum Pardo indicated that they are collaborating with the government of the State of Mexico, since it will be the same reactivation plan for the entire ZMVM, in addition to using the traffic light model, which includes different phases to return to normal activities: red, orange, yellow and green.

Based on this scheme, the head of the local Executive said: it is required to decrease the number of hospitalized and coronavirus patients so that a region turns red, the highest levels severe, yellow; otherwise the sanitary measures would be maintained.

“These indicators are to be provided to all governors, so that we can land the indicators for Mexico City. To go from red to orange, it has to be met that a decrease in the number of people hospitalized begins.

“We could not open if the number of people hospitalized continues to grow,” he reported in a virtual press conference.

The head of government explained that there may be a delay between the number of people infected and hospitalized, because there are individuals who are ill but take five to 15 days to present symptoms or become seriously ill

“Even with this gap between infected and hospitalized, we could not open if the number of people entering hospitals continues to grow. According to this scheme for the ZMVM, the number of hospitalized patients would have to decrease, among other indicators. ”

He noted that when the central region of Mexico passes the orange state will indicate what activities could be opened, as well as when it changes to yellow; however if it reaches green and the infections return, it will be necessary to return to the orange stage and other measures would be taken

He explained that this will be the process of living with the virus until a vaccine or medicine is developed for the seriously illIn addition, it will continue to target groups vulnerable to covid-19, such as the chronically ill and the elderly.

He remembered that the ZMVM is one of the largest regions in the country, and therefore, the one with the most cases, since about 22 million inhabitants live in it, which represents a high population density and a vulnerability factor for epidemics.

“But we gained a lot, if we had not responded to the call to stay at home we would be in conditions of three to five times more with hospitalized and without number of beds,” he pointed out.