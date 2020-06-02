CANCÚN, Quintana Roo.- With cleaning of green areas, painting of buildings and maintenance of swimming pools, among other things, it is like hotel sector of Cancun, Puerto Morelos and the mainland area of ​​Isla Mujeres began the work prior to reopening from real estate to tourism on June 8.

Martiniano Maldonado Fierros, Secretary of Labor of the Revolutionary Confederation of Workers and Peasants (CROC), stressed that the hotel staff I already knew that the exercise with 30 percent of the work floor.

He commented that this would mean around 20 thousand workers, mainly from the maintenance areas, maids, administrative staff and swimming pools, who will be in charge of preparing the 173 buildings, which manage 46,105 rooms, to receive visitors from the next week.

For his part, Roberto Cintrón Gómez, president of the Hotel Association of Cancun, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres, assured in recent days that on June 8 they will not open to 100 percent the capacity of all properties, but that 30 percent and gradually increase supply.

Renán Quintal

Lost jobs



Carlos Joaquín González, Governor of Quintana Roo, announced that 83,000 jobs had been lost in the state since the pandemic began to date, although almost 400,000 were managed to be maintained.

He stated that from the beginning of this contingency The aim was to maintain the productive plant of the state, with support and solidarity with a large part of the entrepreneurs, merchants and organized workers.

“This is how we have traveled in these first two and a half months of pandemic, in a few more months in a gradual and orderly manner, a part of the population will begin to go out to recover our economy, ”he said.

The state president said that the state plan Let’s reactivate Quintana Roo, It is aligned to the national plan, in which only the essential activities of the fundamental sectors of the entity that are based on tourism, the countryside, the coast and transport will continue to operate.

He assured that this plan recognizes tourism as a fundamental sector of the Quintana Roo economy, since out of every 10 pesos produced in the state more than five come from this sector.

National tourism, the priority



For his part, Miguel Torruco Marqués, Secretary of Tourism, confirmed that the strategy to revive the sector’s economy will be the national market, which represents an expenditure of $ 124 billion out of the total $ 173 billion left by the visitor to the year in the country.

He explained that national tourism represented 102 million Mexicans who stayed in a hotel, a situation for which it will be the main market to recover.

“The strategy will be to focus on national tourism, which also in the profile of the new tourist, because today we must speak before and after the pandemic, do not want to drive more than five hours or be on the bus no more than five hours,” he explained. .

The head of the Sectur said that international tourism, mainly from the United States and Canada, does not want to travel more than four and a half hours by plane and that with this, the coming winter season can be rescued.

In addition, that, in these summer vacations, the most important thermometer is Quintana Roo, which next to five places with a tourist vocation, represents 85 percent of the total of inpatient tourism that visits Mexico.

The official commented that the occupation through the reservations will begin to grow from June, July and August where occupations will be between 30 to 35 percent, which means that the summer is not going to be as solid as previous years .

Foreign hoteliers ready to reopen in Mexico

Foreign hotel chains foresee the gradual reopening of their properties in Mexico starting this month, this with sanitation protocols and new cleaning standards to guarantee the safety of their visitors.

One of the firms that will reopen hotels in the country is Wyndham, a company with more than 9,300 properties worldwide, and plans to open 22 of its facilities in the country in the following weeks.

“We are very optimistic about the reopening of activities in Mexico. It is estimated that in June 22 hotels will be reopening in the country that were once closed, “said Eduardo Cruz, vice president of Operations for the company for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Wyndham will provide protection material for its collaborators, in addition to implementing the use of masks in its facilities and increasing the level of sanitation with high-end disinfectants.

The Spanish firm Iberostar is also preparing the return to operation of its hotels in Spain, Greece, Montenegro and Mexico.

Among the measures of the Iberian firm is the limitation of occupation, which may not exceed 70 percent of the capacity of each hotel to avoid crowds and reinforce security.

In addition, Iberostar will reduce the tables in the à la carte restaurants, a specific protocol and disinfection of rooms will be implemented and the entrance to suppliers, as well as collaborators, will be controlled.