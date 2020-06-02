Domestic tourism spills $ 124 billion. Now tourists prefer not to travel more than five hours. National tourism key strategy: Torruco “data-medium-file =” https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/AMLO_gobernadores-1.jpg?fit=300%2C150&ssl=1 “data-large- file = “https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/AMLO_gobernadores-1.jpg?fit=696%2C348&ssl=1” class = “size-full wp-image -262988 “src =” https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/AMLO_gobernadores-1.jpg?resize=696%2C348&ssl=1 “alt =” Sector will be reactivated national tourism, new profile “width =” 696 “height =” 348 “srcset =” https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/AMLO_gobernadores-1.jpg?w = 800 & ssl = 1 800w, https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/AMLO_gobernadores-1.jpg?resize=300%2C150&ssl=1 300w, https: // i0 .wp.com / regeneracion.mx / wp-content / uploads / 2020/06 / AMLO_gobernadores-1.jpg? resize = 768% 2C384 & ssl = 1 768w, https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp- content / uploads / 2020/06 / AMLO_gobernadores-1.jpg? resize = 696% 2C348 & ssl = 1 696w “sizes =” (max-width: 696px) 100vw, 696px “data-recalc-dims =” 1 “/> Miguel Torruco revealed that as a whole the tourism sector represents 173 billion dollars for Mexico. In this sense, he highlighted that national tourists contribute 83% of this spill. In relation to international tourism, it indicated recovery but anticipated a regular season, – (…), “Because national tourism represented the past 102 million Mexicans who stayed at the hotel, the strategy will be to focus on national tourism”, said. The profile of the new tourist “A-also in the profile of the new tourist -because today we must speak before and after the pandemic- wants to drive no more than five hours or be on the bus no more than five hours”: Torruco. At that time he asserted – «then, national tourism is going to be the fundamental strategy for the entire republic »-. International tourism On international tourism he said that there are 6 places in which the 85% of international tourism, in an emblematic way in Quintana Roo. “This summer vacation, the most important thermometer is, of course, Quintana Roo,” he said. He indicated that in the entity there are between 30 and 35% of reservations “which means that summer is not going to be as solid as previous years.” Canada and the United States He said that due to short travel preferences the tourism of The United States and Canada may be rescued for the winter season. This, especially from the US and Canadian segment “which in the US case will open from 21 according to the President of the United States.” Feasible agreement with governors on Covid rapid tests: AMLO Anything that helps should be used. Quick tests with 50% error. Ask Gatell to broach the subject. Regrowth in Tabasco, controlled on CDMX, the rest on the downside

Regeneration, June 1, 2020. The President of Mexico He said that anything that helps against the coronavirus should be allowed, he noted possible to reach an agreement with governors who propose the use of rapid tests. There is controversy over the error rate, which is high: 50%.

– «Everything that helps should be allowed, nothing should be thrown away“If it is to” know if there is an infected person, “said AMLO.

He even stressed that «everything that is done in this matter must be allowed, it must not be prevented ».

Discrepancies

The President acknowledged that there is a controversy regarding the rapid testing effectiveness, and asked Hugo López-Gatell to address the issue, however, he underlined his confidence in reaching an agreement with governors.

– «You just have to know the degree of effectiveness of rapid testsYes, I think that is where the discrepancy or controversy exists, “he recalled,” but I think we can reach an agreement.

He explained during the circular dialogue with the Mexican press from Cancun, Quintana Roo.

Reach an agreement

There are cases where the rapid test is done, it is positive, the other test is done, and the same is confirmed; There are other cases where it is not, recalled the president.

– “There is talk of up to 50 percent failure or effectiveness, but we have to solve this” – precise.

Finally he expressed: «I think it does not affect the fact that all the tests are done and can be reconfirmed later ».

The spotlights red

At the express question of the press, AMLO He specified the current state of the entities with respect to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is a general assessment in which you did not refer to numbers, for example:

«Tabasco is where we have even more problems; In the case of Mexico City, there is a situation that we are going to say controlled and with decrease, slow, but with decrease.

It is only Tabasco and hopefully it will start to decrease already, I express.

AMLO explained that there was a kind of regrowth, “it was on the downside, it relaxed to discipline and there was a regrowth, and this is what is currently happening.”

Controlled and downward

Later, he registered the cases of Tijuana, Quintana Roo, and about the north of the country he said: “not as we would like, but downward in the case of Sinaloa.”

The Acapulco case

We had a situation of increasing cases in Acapulco, but it was already controlled, he said.

He related the situation “more than anything because of the number of beds required with fans.”

On the tourist port, he clarified that «It has already been resolved, we already have beds available with fans and the number of infected has not grown.

He stressed that in the rest of the entities such as Veracruz, Puebla or Yucatan, the statistics are as projected.

He stressed that in The pandemic in Campeche has had very little incidence «of the southeast is the state with the least affected.

He clarified that in the case of Chiapas cases have grown lately, “But not in an alarming situation.”

To the north

In Jalisco and Nuevo León, the president also appreciated a controlled situation:

In the big cities, «Jalisco, in the case of Guadalajara, the metropolitan area Guadalajara very few infections, have been growing very little contagion ».

In the case of Monterrey, «also the metropolitan area, the same, few infections, slow. And so we are in general ».

So, we are carefully going back to productive activities, as we have been doing, he indicated to the journalist.

Today we start

Finally the president commented that there are many companies that have already made their request to work with protocols so that there are adequate gaugings, «that the health of the workers is not neglected ».

– «(…) and, today we begin,«and we are going to measure, evaluating little by little, ”he asserted.

Careful return to improve popular economy, those who live day by day

Continue discipline for gradual return: Extreme hygiene. Keep healthy distance. In case of new confinement outbreaks to save lives: AMLO

– «(…), here there are different approaches, we as public servants have our salaries assured, we charge every 15 days, every month… »

«(…), But there are many Mexicans who seek life day by day”: AMLO

The popular economy

But – he underlined again – «If we are carefully returning to normal» It is going to be something important for everyone because the economy improves, “not only the national, the family, the popular”.

It’s just the beginning

AMLO stressed the importance of continue taking care of ourselves and applying permanent measures of solidarity with others such as personal hygiene.

The President insisted that at this stage, leaving home only for the essentials.

“If we continue to care for ourselves at a healthy distance, if we leave our homes only for what is essential and respect the sanitary measures …”

«…, little by little we will be returning to normality»: AMLO

Trust in people’s attitude

The president underscored his confidence in the attitude shown by the people of Mexico in the face of the pandemic, therefore, he again ruled out resorting to authoritarian measures.

Highlighted “If we do not do it with discipline, and that produces contagions and flares appear, then we are going to close again.”

Recommend close

After the above, he underlined the expression «Recommend close», since, he insisted, it is about informing and appealing to the responsibility.

– »(…), is to recommend closing, no authoritarian impositions ». He asserted again already located at the beginning of the return to the New Normality.

From the beginning we have been able to get ahead, “he said,” “por the responsible attitude of people without the need for curfews or prohibitions. “

At that time stressed the central fortress of Mexico in the face of the coronavirus pandemic emergency: – «(…), People have acted responsibly »

Save lifes

Having clarified the point of appealing to popular solidarity before Covid, AMLO reiterated that what is important it is saving lives, especially if there are sprouts.

. “If there is a regrowth it would be informing people, we have to stay home again, to confinement and save lives, which is the most important thing,” he said.

At 14 pesos the cheapest regular and premium gasoline, diesel at 15

The Consumer Attorney’s Office reported that the highest priced regular gasoline is located in Xalisco, Nayarit. The cheapest one is in Metepec, Edomex

– “In regular gasoline the highest price is found in a Pemex franchise, in Xalisco, Nayarit with a price to the public of 19.70 pesos per liter compared to the cheapest that we find at a gas station in Metepec, Mexico, 14 pesos with 74 cents a liter ”.

Premium gasoline

In his report he explained that also in the case of premium gasoline It is located at 14 pesos, although reaching 14 pesos with 89 cents.

The most expensive Premium gasoline It is 20 pesos and 98 cents, in Angostura, Sinaloa. On the other hand, in the case of Veracruz, specifically in Minatitlán, Sold for 14.89 cents.

The comparative

Refering to earnings differences according to Profeco’s data, which gas stations obtain between the most expensive and the cheapest gasoline, it is five pesos average.

So the difference in profit on regular gasoline It is 4 pesos with 96, that is, the difference between the cheapest and the most expensive.

In case of lpremium gasoline, since prices range from $ 14.89 – $ 20.78, it means a difference of 5 pesos and 89 cents.

Finally in case of Diesel the differences in consumer prices in the country is 5 pesos and 32 cents when it is between $ 15.95 and $ 21.27

AMLO initiates new Normality, satisfied by 18 months of government

In Mañanera from Cancun, AMLO will give the Maya Train an afternoon flag, before that, it will pay tribute and deliver promotions and awards to the Navy

Regeneration, May 31, 2020. From the ceiba tree of Palenque, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) sent a message to the people of Mexico prior to the end of the Sana Distancia Day, this Sunday.

AMLO regretted the human losses that the coronavirus pandemic has caused.

But, he said, Despite the regrets, the transformation must continue.

He specified that tomorrow, a new stage will begin to deal with the coronavirus, with the opening of activities such as mining, the automotive and construction industries.

The Executive emphasized the importance of iStart of the construction of the Maya Train for the generation of jobs.

This work will benefit the southeast of the country, region abandoned for decades, but asserted that his administration will ensure all Mexicans.

“We have to continue fighting to save lives and to live in a better society,” he said.

“DO NOT EAT ANXIAS”

He reiterated that “the plague” that has most damaged Mexico has been corruption and in that we cannot take a step back. “

He addressed the adversaries who are protesting for him to leave the government, asking them to “not eat anxieties”, referring to the revocation of the mandate.

“I myself established the rules, because I am a man of principles, I will not be in the government if the people do not support me, if the people do not support me,” he said.

AMLO said that it will be next year when citizens decide if they want conservatism, corruption and privileges to return to Mexico, with the intermediate elections.

“The people are free and I will always respect the popular mandate,” he reiterated.

In 2022, the consultation of the revocation of the mandate will be carried out, he said.

He stated that he respects the conservatives’ way of thinking and the right to dissent.

The president insisted that if the people decide, they will stop being president in that year, but it will be until 2024 when their presidential term ends.

Likewise, he said that there are resistances because before the budget was stolen or was intended to maintain privileges.

The budget was used for the public servants, journalists and organic intellectuals to have a great life, in charge of the public treasury.

AMLO assured that it is a “Stamp of pride” that some media attack him, unlike previous six-year terms where the president was not questioned “even if he was an imposed president.”