Cenace ordered the reactivation of preoperative tests in renewable energy plants in Mexico, after companies received protection

The National Center for Energy Control (Cenace) ordered the reactivation late on Tuesday of the preoperative tests in the renewable energy plants, after several operating companies received injunctions.

The Cenace had banned these practices with an agreement in force since May 1, according to which renewable power plants posed a danger to the energy security in the country during the pandemic due to its intermittent generation.

In fact, this Tuesday the Cenace As a result of the new policy, it had reported the suspension of this type of activity in 17 power plants, 7 wind and 10 photovoltaic.

However, according to a document issued by the regulator and provided this Wednesday by sector sources, authorized already late Tuesday the reactivation of preoperative tests in 23 parks.

This rectification includes the notification of the Cenace, responds to “the purpose of giving attention to what is determined by the courts” and only affects companies covered by the courts.

The legal resolution to which the Cenace argues that the agreement of the May 1 complaining companies “as long as they do not affect the reliability” of the energy system.

The regulator notification It also establishes that “the corresponding license must be granted” to those plants that have not started the tests but have already scheduled them for “the immediate future.”

This also contradicts the legally contested agreement, which contemplated not giving new licenses to plants that were yet to start their tests.

The generators, according to the document addressed to the covered companies, had until 09:00 local time this Wednesday to inform the Cenace of his test program scheduled for Thursday and subsequent days.

Seizure in the sector

The energy sector lives turbulent days in Mexico as a result of this Cenace agreement now judicially revoked and a provision last Friday of the Secretary of Energy, also restrictive with private generators.

This Tuesday, the country’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, ruled out that the latest reforms seek to “nationalize” energy, but warned that it will defend the Federal electricity commission (CFE) and Mexican oil (Pemex) from private companies.

“The abuses are over, and it is not nationalization, it is defending the national interest, understanding that over and above the private interest or the interests of the group, however legitimate they may be, there is the interest of the peopleHe argued in his daily conference.

With information from EFE