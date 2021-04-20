REACTIONS-Welcome to the announcement of a super league of great European clubs

Apr 19 (Reuters) – Twelve of Europe’s top soccer clubs announced on Sunday the creation of a Super League that has encountered widespread opposition from soccer and other sectors.

Here is the Super League statement and some reactions to the news:

SUPERLEAGUE

“The pandemic has shown that a strategic vision and a sustainable business approach is needed to increase value and support for the benefit of the entire pyramid of European football.”

PRESIDENT OF THE PORTO, JORGE NUNO PINTO DA COSTA

“There were informal contacts from some clubs, but we didn’t pay much attention […] The European Union does not allow a closed circuit of events like the NBA, for example. “

“As the Portuguese Football Federation is against this, and as part of UEFA, we cannot participate in anything that goes against the principles and rules of the European Union and UEFA.”

ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE

“A strong pyramid based on promotion, relegation and ultimately European qualification is critical to the continued success of our sport.”

“The EFL opposes any reform that does not support the integrity of the competition or that does not offer clubs the prospect of one day competing at the top of the game.”

ALEKSANDER CEFERIN, UEFA PRESIDENT

“UEFA and the world of football are united against the shameful and self-serving proposal that we have seen in the last 24 hours from a select few clubs in Europe motivated by greed. We are all united against this pointless project.”

WORLD FOOTBALLERS UNION (FIFPRO)

“Players continue to be used as assets and levers in these negotiations. This is unacceptable to FIFPRO, our 64 national player associations and the 60,000 players we represent.

“We will strongly oppose actions by any party that impede the rights of players, such as the exclusion of their national teams.”

Read more

ENGLISH LEAGUE COACHES ASSOCIATION

“Closing the top of the pyramid of European club football would immediately extinguish many of the ambitions and dreams that drive managers, coaches, players and fans.”

PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT, DAVID SASSOLI

“We have to defend the European model of sport. I am opposed to football becoming the preserve of a few rich people, sport must be for everyone.”

FIFA, IN A COMMUNICATION

“FIFA always upholds unity in world football and calls on all parties involved in the heated discussions to engage in a calm, constructive and balanced dialogue for the good of the game and in a spirit of solidarity and fair play.”

“Of course, we will do whatever is necessary to contribute to a harmonized path in the general interest of football.”

UEFA, IN A JOINT DECLARATION WITH THE SPANISH, ENGLISH AND ITALIAN LEAGUES AND FEDERATIONS

“Should this happen, we want to reiterate that we – UEFA, the English FA, RFEF, FIGC, the Premier League, LaLiga, Lega Serie A, but also FIFA and all our member associations – will remain united in our efforts to stop this cynical project, a project that is based on the self-interest of a few clubs, at a time when society needs solidarity more than ever. “.

“We will study all the measures within our reach, at all levels, both judicial and sporting, to prevent this from happening.”

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

“Today, fans of any club in England and across Europe can dream of their team rising to the top and playing against the best. We believe that the concept of a European Super League would destroy this dream.”

BORIS JOHNSON, PRIME MINISTER OF THE UNITED KINGDOM

“Plans for a European Super League would be very detrimental to football. They would strike at the heart of national football and worry fans across the country. The clubs involved must answer to their fans.”

GABRIELE GRAVINA, PRESIDENT OF THE ITALIAN FOOTBALL FEDERATION (FIGC)

“We have always been against a Super League. The only viable project is the reform of the Champions League promoted by UEFA.”

GERMAN FOOTBALL FEDERATION (DFB)

“The German Football Federation (DFB) is against the concept of a European Super League. It is performance that determines promotion and relegation. The economic interests of a few clubs must not end the solidarity practiced in football.”

THE SPANISH LEAGUE

“The new European competition proposal is nothing more than a selfish approach, designed to further enrich the wealthiest. It will undermine the appeal of the entire game and have a profoundly damaging impact on the immediate future of LaLiga, of the clubs that support it. make up and of the entire football ecosystem “.

EMMANUEL MACRON, PRESIDENT OF FRANCE

“The President of the Republic welcomes the position of French clubs in refusing to participate in a European Football Super League project that violates the principle of solidarity and sporting merit.”

MARGARITIS SCHINAS, VICE-PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION

“We must defend a European sport model based on values, diversity and inclusion.

“There is no scope to reserve it for the few rich and powerful clubs that want to break ties with everything the associations stand for: national leagues, promotions and relegation and support for grassroots amateur football.

HINCHAS DEL TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR FOUNDATION

“Together with the fan groups Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea, we wholeheartedly oppose the move to create a closed zone for the European elite.”

GARY NEVILLE, FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED CAPTAIN

“The ones I dislike the most are Manchester United and Liverpool. Are they going to a competition they can’t be relegated from? It’s an absolute shame.”

“The owners of Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City have nothing to do with football in this country.”

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED ALEX FERGUSON

“To speak of a Super League is to get away from 70 years of European club football. In my time at United, we played four Champions League finals and they were always the most special nights.”

ANDER HERRERA, PSG MIDFIELDER

“I love football and I cannot remain silent about this, I believe in an improved ‘Champions League’, but not in the rich stealing what the people created, which is nothing other than the most beautiful sport on the planet.”

MESUT OZIL, FROM FENERBAHCE AND FORMER CAMPAIGNER OF ARSENAL AND REAL MADRID

“Children grow up dreaming of winning the World Cup and the Champions League, not just any Super League.

“The enjoyment of big games is that they only happen once or twice a year, not every week. It is very difficult for all football fans to understand.”

LUCAS PODOLSKI, FORMER FORWARD OF ARSENAL

“This project is disgusting, it is not fair and I am disappointed to see the clubs I represented involved. Let’s fight this.”

($ 1 = 0.7219 pounds)

(Compiled by Hardik Vyas, Simon Evans, Peter Hall, Shrivathsa Sridhar and Rohith Nair; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)