Reactions to the ruling that overturns Bill Cosby’s conviction. This Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Bill Cosby’s conviction for sexual assault and released him.

The actor and comedian, known for his series The Cosby Show, had served two years of a three to ten year prison sentence. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that Cosby should never have been charged in the case, having reached an agreement with a previous prosecutor. I mean, Cosby came out on a technicality, you read that right, for a little detail. WTF?

Cosby, 83, has always denied his guilt and said he preferred to serve the maximum sentence of 10 years, before expressing regret for the alleged 2004 incident with Andrea Constand, the woman who accused him.

Constand, an employee of Temple University, accused the comedian of inviting her to his Pennsylvania estate to give her career advice, once at the scene, according to her, he drugged her and sexually assaulted her. Bill Cosby was arrested and charged in 2015, days before the state’s 12-year term was prescribed.

According to the Independent, the court ruled that Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele was obligated to uphold his predecessor Bruce Castor’s treatment of not indicting Cosby when he subsequently gave potentially incriminating testimony in a deposition as a party. Constand’s civil suit.

During Cosby’s first trial, which ended because the jury disagreed, the judge only allowed another accuser to testify against him. But at the retrial, the judge allowed five other women to testify about incidents with Cosby during the 1980s. The supreme court ruled that the testimony clouded the trial, even though a lower court had approved it. The court says Bill Cosby cannot be tried again on the same charges.

The reactions to this unusual incident were immediate:

Andrea Constand, the woman who accused Cosby of drugging and raping her at her home in Pennsylvania in 2004, said she was very saddened by the court’s decision (via People):

“Today’s majority decision regarding Bill Cosby is not only disappointing but disturbing because it may discourage those seeking sexual assault justice in the criminal justice system from reporting or participating in the prosecution of the assailant or may compel the victim to choose between filing either a criminal or civil action. “

Other celebrities commented:

“I know many young men and women who are so afraid of pressing charges against their rapist and re-traumatizing themselves, I am heartbroken today to hear the news of Cosby’s release. This is disgusting. My heart goes out to my surviving sisters. We have work to do ”- said actress Rosanna Arquette on Twitter.

“WHEN will things get better for women and girls in terms of sexual abuse, sexism, misogyny and age discrimination? What will it take? I’m so discouraged – comedian Kathy Griffin expressed on Twitter.

Janice Dickinson He also expressed his outrage and anger at this decision. Dickinson first spoke about her experience with Bill Cosby in her 2002 biography, and in 2014, she came out and said that he drugged her and raped her in Lake Tahoe in 1982. Janice testified against Cosby at his rape trial and sued him for defamation. . The case settled for an undisclosed sum. This news did not sit well with the ANTM host. According to Entertainment Tonight, Dickinson commented:

“I’m mad. I’m mad that they let him out for a procedure. That’s basically all I have to say. I can’t get into the legal jargon about it. I can only speak from my heart and say that the statute of limitations is not fair. It’s just not fair. This morning when I got out of bed, my friend, Stephen Lenehan, called me on the phone and said, ‘I have bad news.’ And I was preparing for a hurricane or something, and he I was like, ‘Cosby got out of prison’ … First of all, [me sentí] very angry. So angry. Second, I felt as if I had been kicked in the stomach, in the abdomen, by some psychic blow. “

The reaction to the news of Cosby’s release was mixed, and for those who are happy, Dickinson has this message:

“I tell those people that they have not been raped by him. Bill Cosby raped me. And I know it changed my life forever. This is why my heart goes out to all the women who started #MeToo after I first came out. I just think people are ignorant. “

The actress Phylicia rashad – who played his wife on The Cosby Show, was happy about the news, and wrote on his Instagram:

“FINALLY!!! A terrible mistake has been corrected, a judicial error is corrected! “

WTF? Really?

But then, as DListed points out, it looks like someone whispered in her ear to calm down a bit and if she wanted to keep her job as Dean of Howard University’s fine arts college, she’d better act less excited about a rapist’s release and show some empathy. with the victims. The actress later said on her Instagram Stories:

“I fully support sexual assault survivors speaking out. My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to its truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has residual effects for life. My heartfelt wish for your healing. – Phylicia.

After these statements by Phylicia, nothing more and nothing less than the original Aunt Vivian of The Prince of Rap came out, Janet hubert and criticized the Clair Huxtable actress for celebrating Bill’s departure.

Phylicia what are you thinking !!! I don’t know you but to say this was terribly wrong. EVERYONE knew what he was doing back then. How could you NOT! Get your umbrella sista here comes the shit shower. I am outraged that he has been released. Yes he is an old ass guilty man! pic.twitter.com/9mHtuEYLgk – Janet Hubert (@OGJanetHubert) June 30, 2021

“Phylicia what are you thinking !!! I don’t know you, but saying this was terribly wrong. EVERYONE knew what he was doing back then. How come your NO! Grab your sister umbrella because the rain is coming to you. I am outraged that he was released. Yes, he is an old culprit! “ “I would have said he’s old and he came out and I’m happy for him, but he’s still… guilty. I know 5 women who have not come out to speak. Enough we know. Powerful men don’t do bad things, black or white … “

According to DListed, Janet was unable to directly address Phylicia’s original tweet supporting Bill, because Phylicia has it just so that people she follows can reply. A pity, because Aunt Vivian dragged him.

So, those are some of the Reactions to the ruling that overturns Bill Cosby’s conviction. A disgrace, really sometimes the judicial system is … wtf

