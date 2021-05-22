Reactions to the eleventh Atlético League

Atlético de Madrid won their eleventh league after their victory against Valladolid and the reactions have not been long in coming.

What a way to win! @Atleti champion of @LaLiga !!! I never stopped believing. ❤️🤍❤️ We are proud to have disputed the title with @realmadrid. Madrid has the biggest teams. – José Luis Martínez-Almeida (@AlmeidaPP_) May 22, 2021

❤️🤍 𝗢𝘁𝗿𝗮 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮 𝗱𝗲 𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗹𝗮 𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗮: #CampeonesPartidoAPartido pic.twitter.com/Y4TUsUP2au – ❤️🤍🏆 CHAMPIONS 🏆❤️🤍 (@Atleti) May 22, 2021

Come on @Atleti! https://t.co/zOY2SiBcCl – Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) May 22, 2021

OLE OLE OLE CHOLO SIMEONE pic.twitter.com/fcGcdJOO5A – Paulo Futre (@PauloFutre) May 22, 2021

How big is my Atleeeeeeeeeeeeeti ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ Always together, Athletes. pic.twitter.com/l2OieZ9uR5 – Juan Luis Cano (@juanluiscano) May 22, 2021

We have tried to the end but it could not be, I congratulate #Atleti for the title. Thank you Madridistas for your unconditional support, we will fight for it again next season. 🤍 #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/cnaLwSRisz – Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) May 22, 2021

Since I was little .. Aupa Atleti! ♥ ️🤍 @Atleti pic.twitter.com/VRJMl9faZE – virginia torrecilla (@VirginiiiaTr) May 22, 2021

LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 🏆

VAMOOOOOOS! Aupa Atleti !!!!! 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/FGBgnvXd33 – Saúl Ñiguez (@saulniguez) May 22, 2021