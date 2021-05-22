Reactions to the eleventh Atlético League

Atlético de Madrid won their eleventh league after their victory against Valladolid and the reactions have not been long in coming.
What a way to win! @Atleti champion of @LaLiga !!!
I never stopped believing. ❤️🤍❤️
We are proud to have disputed the title with @realmadrid. Madrid has the biggest teams.
– José Luis Martínez-Almeida (@AlmeidaPP_) May 22, 2021
❤️🤍 𝗢𝘁𝗿𝗮 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮 𝗱𝗲 𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗹𝗮 𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗮: #CampeonesPartidoAPartido pic.twitter.com/Y4TUsUP2au
– ❤️🤍🏆 CHAMPIONS 🏆❤️🤍 (@Atleti) May 22, 2021
Come on @Atleti! https://t.co/zOY2SiBcCl
– Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) May 22, 2021
OLE OLE OLE CHOLO SIMEONE pic.twitter.com/fcGcdJOO5A
– Paulo Futre (@PauloFutre) May 22, 2021
How big is my Atleeeeeeeeeeeeeti ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ Always together, Athletes. pic.twitter.com/l2OieZ9uR5
– Juan Luis Cano (@juanluiscano) May 22, 2021
We have tried to the end but it could not be, I congratulate #Atleti for the title. Thank you Madridistas for your unconditional support, we will fight for it again next season. 🤍 #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/cnaLwSRisz
– Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) May 22, 2021
Since I was little .. Aupa Atleti! ♥ ️🤍 @Atleti pic.twitter.com/VRJMl9faZE
– virginia torrecilla (@VirginiiiaTr) May 22, 2021
LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 🏆
VAMOOOOOOS! Aupa Atleti !!!!! 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/FGBgnvXd33
– Saúl Ñiguez (@saulniguez) May 22, 2021
How nice it is to be from @Atleti. Thanks grandpa . Congratulations family !!! #forzaatleticampeon
– Fernando Torres (@Torres) May 22, 2021