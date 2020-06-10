Pau Donés, the vocalist of Jarabe de Palo, today died at the age of 53, a victim of cancer, disease that he had been fighting for a long time (in 2015 he announced that he had undergone colon cancer for the first time, and although he recovered, he later suffered a relapse that forced him to temporarily withdraw from music). The artist’s family has been responsible for spreading the sad news, which soon It has caused a stir on social networks. We must remember that Donés, in addition, He was currently finalizing the details of his new album with Jarabe de Palo, ‘Tragas o escupes’, of which he already released a single two weeks ago and was scheduled to release it in full in September, although it was finally released in late May.



One of the last to join the widespread condolences that are taking place on social networks has been the artist Enrique Bunbury, who has taken the opportunity to remember the day he met Pau Donés: “If I am not mistaken, I met him in 1998, when he came to play at the Morrissey, in Zaragoza. […] During all these years we have occasionally met in different places on the planet, mainly in Mexico and Los Angeles. It was always a pleasure to see him and chat and hug each other. […] When he called me to stop by his house and listen to the finished songs, he announced that he was going back to Spain for a review. I had a bad feeling. After a while, he told me that he was already in Spain and that he had very little time left. He wanted to record his album. It was his obsession. The lesson of life and death that he leaves us is indelible “, he recalls with an exciting writing.



Well-known personalities of all kinds are posting on Twitter and Instagram messages of condolence and tribute in honor of the musician, underlining the fact that neither his unforgettable musical career nor the bravery with which he faced the last and most complicated period of his life will be forgotten. Colleagues by profession and celebrities from the world of cinema, culture, journalism or politics, have turned to transmit their feelings of pain and respect for Donés:

What an example of bravery, dignity and generosity that of Pau Donés. 🖤 – Mónica Carrillo (@MonicaCarrillo) June 9, 2020

Rest in peace, Pau Dones, an example of struggle, of humanity, of talent … Too bad you left so soon. You were missing. – Antonio de la torre (@atorrem) June 9, 2020

Many times I listened to some of your songs, which wrapped me in my love affairs. But the ones that did it with my heartbreak I listened to them countless times more.

Thank you for joining me in those moments that mark.

Have a good trip, Pau. # PauDones pic.twitter.com/bUPiCFhsoC – Julián López (@JulianLopez) June 9, 2020

Pau, I don’t know what to say to your family. Because I find it hard to hold back tears, I imagine them. Thank you for the light you shed on your short but precious life and thank you for your friendship. A hug from the bottom of my soul to your family. Rest my friend. – Alejandro Sanz (@AlejandroSanz) June 9, 2020

Until forever, friend!!! Thank you for so much and so much that you leave us to continue being close to you ❤️😘❤️ ETERNO PAU DONES !!! pic.twitter.com/WAYJC23NN8 – Javier Cardenas (@_javiercardenas) June 9, 2020

Pau Donés, thanks for all your art. 🖤 – alba reche (@_albxreche) June 9, 2020

This is a text I wrote for the 50th birthday of Pau Donés and his Jarabe de Palo.

It contained the titles of his songs.

I was able to read it to him face to face and I was happy. Much.

Today, perhaps, makes more sense than ever.

I will miss you, mate.

This is for you. pic.twitter.com/cPmqJA1R7M – Christian Gálvez (@ ChristianG_7) June 9, 2020

Impossible to write such beautiful songs with less and impossible to give an example of greater struggle. Rest in peace, Pau Donés. – Gabriel Rufián (@gabrielrufian) June 9, 2020

Singer Merche He has tweeted: “What sad news … I am very sorry dear Pau Donés … A lot of strength to all your loved ones. Rest mate # PauDonés”. The presenter and announcer Tony Aguilar He has written: “Until always, friend. Thank you for your example, for your songs, for your responses and your love. My condolences to his family and to @jarabeoficial D.E.P. Pau Donés Cirera”. The actor Miguel Ángel Muñoz has left the following message: “” What a shame + great. Broken heart #PauDones you left .. Fighting to the end and giving your best version. I will always remember your kind and loving gesture in Italy back in 2007 when I went on stage after you. I was nervous and you, very generous, made me feel like a ‘partner’. “And the filmmaker Juan Antonio Bayona He has expressed that “Pau Donés has left us singing, making life, as he has always done, more joyous. Just a few days ago, Jarabe de Palo presented his new song. There can be no greater dignity in the farewell. DEP”. They are just Some examples of the wave of tweets that are taking over the blue platform: