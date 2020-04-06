Radomir Antic’s death sparked a massive backlash from the world of soccer, who flocked to social media en masse to fire one of the most reputable coaches in the final leg of the 20th century. The former coach of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid, among others, he was remembered with numerous publications from players, coaches and personalities who, in one way or another, had contact with him in his professional career.

Atlético de Madrid was the one who reported, through an official statement, of Antic’s death. Real Madrid and Barcelona joined minutes later to a memory of his coach, and that was extended to players who wore the shirts of these clubs coinciding with the Serbian, the case of Futre or Michel.

The athletic family is mourning the passing of one of our legendary coaches: Radomir Antic. You will always be in our hearts. Rest in peace. ➡ https://t.co/lnE5FL0lWt pic.twitter.com/50mgGMf51p – Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) April 6, 2020

Today Radomir Antic, who was coach of FC Barcelona in 2003, has left us. Barcelona is mourning the loss of a very dear man in the world of football. Rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vXZ3U49pM2 – FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona_es) April 6, 2020

Official Statement: Death of Radomir Antic.#Real Madrid – Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) April 6, 2020

You were a father that soccer put in my life. My love hugs to my other family and especially to our Vera. DEP 🖤 pic.twitter.com/MQR3yi9Vja – Míchel (@MichelGonzalez) April 6, 2020

Radomir Antic has left us at 71 years old. I have no words for this eternal Legend Atlético de Madrid and football. My condolences to the family. Rest in peace, Mister. pic.twitter.com/2VzQG9SGgd – Paulo Futre (@PauloFutre) April 6, 2020

You made bigger by @Atleti, you made our rivalry bigger. Goodbye to a unique trajectory: ATM, FCB and RM, among others. DEP Radomir Antic – Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) April 6, 2020

Antic has left us, a man who dignified the profession of footballer, the history of our Atleti, champion and rojiblanca legend because Radomir will always be in the hearts of all athletes. My condolences and all my encouragement to your family and friends. D.E.P pic.twitter.com/Asrxh1TRYM – Fernando Torres (@Torres) April 6, 2020

One more day I have to offer condolences to all those families who are losing a loved one. Also, remember the family and friends of Radomir Antic. Much encouragement and strength! D.E.P 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QkOZRbxY14 – Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) April 6, 2020

Rado, I’m going to miss you a lot. Also our after-hours where I loved listening to you. Too bad you leave … ❤️ I would love to be able to hug you family .. DEP – Feliciano López (@feliciano_lopez) April 6, 2020

You occupied our bench twice. Rest in peace, Mr. 💙 We are mourning the death of Radomir Antic. Our deepest condolences and love to your family and friends. Until forever. pic.twitter.com/PDn99qdyUp – Real Oviedo 🏡 (@RealOviedo) April 6, 2020