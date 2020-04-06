Radomir Antic’s death sparked a massive backlash from the world of soccer, who flocked to social media en masse to fire one of the most reputable coaches in the final leg of the 20th century. The former coach of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid, among others, he was remembered with numerous publications from players, coaches and personalities who, in one way or another, had contact with him in his professional career.

Atlético de Madrid was the one who reported, through an official statement, of Antic’s death. Real Madrid and Barcelona joined minutes later to a memory of his coach, and that was extended to players who wore the shirts of these clubs coinciding with the Serbian, the case of Futre or Michel.