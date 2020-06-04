After President Jair Bolsonaro and Vice President Hamilton Mourão criticized groups that carried out acts against the government and raised the flag of anti-fascism, leaders of pro-democracy movements classified both reactions as authoritarian. Bolsonaro called protesters “outcasts” and “terrorists”. The deputy classified the participants in these protests as “troublemakers”, in an article published yesterday in Estadão.

“The statements are typical of political figures who do not know how to live with the adversary,” he said. Iago Montalvão, president of the National Student Union (UNE). For him, the reactions may make the next acts more adherent to those who oppose Bolsonaro’s government. “(The comments) reveal precisely what concerns the protesters: the president’s anti-democratic stance. Each time he assumes an authoritarian behavior he reinforces this need that people see to defend democracy and act to prevent a regime closure.”

New acts are being called by groups linked to soccer fans, now joined by the Frente Povo sem Medo, an organization that brings together social movements, union centrals and left-wing parties. In São Paulo the demonstrations are scheduled for the early afternoon on Avenida Paulista. The state government has banned simultaneous rival acts (against and in favor of Bolsonaro) in the capital. Demonstrations are already scheduled in Rio, Salvador, Belo Horizonte and other cities.

“Demonstrations in defense of democracy follow a constitutional right. Terrorists should be considered as demonstrators in defense of AI-5 and torture. The declarations show just another face of an authoritarian government,” he said. Joshua Rocha, the national coordination of Front People Without Fear, organization that brings together social movements, trade union centrals and left-wing parties.

One of the leaders of the Somos Democracia movement, Danilo Bird spoke about Mourão’s article. “Contrary to what the vice president says, it is the government supporters who expose their revolvers and weapons. Our strength is not in violence, it is in building national unity through democracy.” Corinthiano, he helped organize the event held on Avenida Paulista on Sunday, 31, with the participation of fans from various football teams.

Upcoming acts

The next acts are also expected to incorporate the anti-racist agenda, which gained strength in the last days after the death of George Floyd, a black man who had his neck pressed to the ground by a white police officer. The movement also won the networks with hashtags #BlackLivesMatter (#BlackLivesImport). Josué informs that the Povo Sem Medo Front has created a health brigade that will be in the act to distribute alcohol gel, masks and providing information on ways to prevent covid-19, such as the distance between protesters.

